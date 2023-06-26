‘Haunted Mansion’ stars surprise Disney visitors, and Jamie Lee Curtis drops a ‘Freaky’ hint

By Emily St. Martin Los Angeles Times

Disneyland was definitely the happiest place on Earth for mega fans of Jamie Lee Curtis, Owen Wilson and LaKeith Stanfield on Saturday.

The stars of “Haunted Mansion” were hanging out in New Orleans Square to shoot promotional material for their upcoming film. The second based on the theme park’s spookiest ride comes 20 years after the original premiered in 2003.

Curtis shared photos of herself and co-stars Wilson and Stanfield and a video to her Instagram that showed her leaning over the balcony to address a crowd of fans gathered below.

“I’m Madame Leota!” Curtis is heard yelling to the New Orleans Square pedestrians below, before describing her character. “I have big hair — big hair don’t care!”

The “Haunted Mansion” actors also suited up, donning theme-park cast members’ uniforms. In a series of photos posted by the Instagram account @magicalsoulfoodie, the cast were shown wearing the ornately colored green, black and purple garb that is worn inside the Haunted Mansion ride by staffers.

The Justin Simien-directed film filled with grim, grinning ghosts opens in theaters July 28. In the movie, Rosario Dawson stars as Gabbie, a single mother who moves into a mansion with her son (Chase W. Dillon). Upon finding out the house is haunted, the two enlist the help of a priest (Wilson), a psychic (Tiffany Haddish), a paranormal tour guide (Stanfield), a historian (Danny DeVito) and Curtis’ clairvoyant Madame Leota to expel their new abode of its cursed spirits.

While fielding questions from the crowd, Curtis was asked about the 2003 film “Freaky Friday,” in which she starred alongside Lindsay Lohan, and revealed, “We’re going to make another one next year.”

Curtis then clarified that filming would begin next year because Lohan “is having a baby in October.”

In May, it was reported that the body-swap comedy would be getting a sequel, with both Lohan and Curtis expected to reprise their roles as the movie’s mother-daughter duo.

While speaking with Variety in February, Curtis manifested “Freaky Friday 2,” saying, “It’s going to happen. Without saying there’s anything officially happening, I’m looking at you in this moment and saying, ‘Of course it’s going to happen.’ It’s going to happen.”

Lohan announced that she and husband Bader Shammas were expecting their first child together in a March Instagram post by sharing a picture of a onesie with “Coming soon …” written on it.

“We are blessed and excited!” the “Mean Girls” star captioned the photo.

“Freaky Friday 2” currently has no scheduled release date.

