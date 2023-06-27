Katy Perry reveals why she agreed to a 3-month sober ‘pact’ with partner Orlando Bloom

By Jonah Valdez Los Angeles Times

Katy Perry recently revealed why she made a three-month sober “pact” earlier this year with boyfriend Orlando Bloom.

The “American Idol” judge had shared in late March that she had gone “five weeks” without alcohol, but didn’t disclose why, according to People. But now, she has revealed a reason, and it mostly had to do with supporting her partner’s career.

“We did this because he’s shooting a movie in London right now that’s taking every ounce of his focus, and so I wanted that opportunity to be supportive,” Perry told People last week. “It’s really hard to do anything, whether that’s doing a cleanse or a reset, unless your partner’s doing it. So, doing it together makes it so much easier.”

Perry didn’t mention Bloom’s movie by name. But he is set to star in a boxing thriller, “The Cut,” directed by British filmmaker Sean Ellis, which begins filming in Nevada this summer. Bloom recently wrapped other projects, such as the upcoming sports drama “Gran Turismo.” The movie, based on the popular racing video game franchise, is set for an August release.

The “pact” between the couple started after President’s Day, Perry said in the People interview. In recent days, the “Hot N Cold” singer said she remains dry on weeknights, “but on the weekend I’ll indulge a little bit.”

And although it began as a way to stand with the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor, it’s also something she personally found helpful.

“It was a great opportunity to just let my body bounce back a little bit,” Perry said. “I’ve had a pretty good relationship with just finding balance.”

“I love to have my reset moments, especially being 38, balancing the intensity of my career and having a toddler who loves to run,” she added.

Perry and Bloom started dating in 2016, split a year later, but rekindled things in 2019. Despite engagement rumors in recent years, the pair remain unmarried. In 2020, they had a child together, Daisy Dove Bloom. Perry, herself, is readying for her own career move.

The “Firework” singer will be performing her second residency at Resorts World Las Vegas, starting July 28 and continuing until November. Her first Vegas residency ran for nearly two years, from December 2021 until November.

Speculation has swirled in recent months on whether Perry would remain on “American Idol” where she has served as a judge since 2018. She recently faced criticism from fans for comments made on the show, with her fellow panelist Luke Bryan coming to her defense.

———