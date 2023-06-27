Lentil fest set for August, shortened to one day

By Emily Pearce Moscow-Pullman Daily News

The National Lentil Festival is scheduled for only one day this year.

The City of Pullman, the Pullman Chamber of Commerce and Washington State University announced the annual National Lentil Festival will be held for its 33rd year. After deliberation, organizers chose to make the signature weekend-long event a one-day festival to be held at Reaney Park on Aug. 19.

The festival will kick off at noon that day with the WSECU Grand Parade on Main Street in Pullman. Registration is open for individuals or groups who plan to walk in the parade. Entry categories include walking groups, groups with vehicles and walkers, vehicles with trailers, politicians and political candidates, royalty floats, equestrian groups and “other” for those who want to bring something different.

Lil’ Lentil Royalty will also walk in the Grand Parade. The Pullman Distinguished Young Women will pick a Lil’ Lentil King and Queen to represent the Lentil Festival at community events. Applications are open and are limited to residents in Latah and Whitman counties.

After the parade, free chili will be available from the world’s largest lentil chili bowl from 2-10 p.m. Live music, cooking demos, vendors and more can be found during the festival.

Hometown Chevy Mainstage will feature live music all afternoon beginning at 2 p.m. Performers include Jerry Lee Raines, James Redfern, Cody Beebe and the Crooks, Jerry Lee and the Groove and Eclectic Approach.

Lentil Land Kid’s Area will be open from 2-7 p.m., featuring arts, crafts, inflatables and more. The Science Tent, sponsored by Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, will include engineering, circuit and coding activities. The Amazama Circus Center will also make a visit during the festival.

A variety of sporting events will be held, including a Tase T. Lentil 5K Run at 7:30 a.m., Circles of Caring Tennis and Pickleball tournaments at 8 a.m., 3-on-e Hoop Classic at 9 a.m. and a Co-Ed Softball Tournament at 9 a.m. Registration for these events is open except for the Co-Ed Softball Tournament, which will open July 10.

Vending booths are still open for the festival, but space is limited. Vendor booths include nonprofit organizations, marketplace vendors and food vendors.

To learn more about the National Lentil Festival, or to view its applications and registrations, visit its website at lentilfest.com.