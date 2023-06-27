NBA free agency isn’t just about the free agents

By Ben Golliver Washington Post

Not that long ago, the NBA’s offseason fireworks didn’t really get started until July Fourth: Kevin Durant announced that he was joining the Golden State Warriors on Independence Day 2016, and LeBron James put the league on pause until July 11 to announce his 2014 return to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

But key changes to the Collective Bargaining Agreement have caused player movement to pick up much earlier than in the past.

These days, megastars like James and Durant tend to ink long-term extensions to protect themselves from injuries or age-related decline and then orchestrate their landscape-altering moves in the trade market. Kyrie Irving is the only 2023 all-star who will be a free agent this summer, and he would have signed an extension with the Brooklyn Nets some time ago if not for his anti-vaccine and antisemitism controversies.

Meanwhile, the new CBA framework, which includes stricter luxury tax penalties and other limitations on the league’s biggest spenders, contributed to several financially motivated trades before last Thursday’s draft. Bradley Beal, Tyus Jones, Chris Paul, Jordan Poole, Kristaps Porzingis and Marcus Smart are among the notable veterans who have already been dealt this summer.

Considering this summer’s soft crop of free agent stars and active trade market, here are 23 names to watch in the run-up to the NBA’s 2023 free agency period, which opens Friday at 6 p.m. Eastern time.

O.G. Anunoby

The defensive-minded forward generated significant buzz before the trade deadline, but the Toronto Raptors decided to hold tight. After fizzling down the stretch, missing the playoffs and changing coaches, Toronto would be wise to reengage on Anunoby talks, especially if lead guard Fred VanVleet bolts in free agency.

Deandre Ayton

The Phoenix Suns’ bold trade for Beal has set them up to pay Durant, Devin Booker, Beal and Ayton more than $161 million combined next season, when the salary cap is projected to be $136 million. Filling out a rotation capable of unseating the Denver Nuggets would be a much easier task if Phoenix could turn Ayton, a former No. 1 pick who has sought a larger role on offense, into two or three rotation players.

Dillon Brooks

The trash-talking, shot-chucking wing found himself on the outs in Memphis following the Grizzlies’ first-round playoff flameout, and that was before Smart’s arrival via trade last week. Despite his antics, Brooks was an all-defensive second team selection whose poor shooting numbers would probably improve for an aspiring contender that could cast him in a lower-usage role.

Bruce Brown

Nuggets Coach Michael Malone made it clear during the title parade that he wanted his versatile guard to re-sign, saying that “Brucey B” wasn’t going anywhere because the newly crowned champions were “running it back.” The 26-year-old guard is Denver’s only notable free agent, and he deserves to be rewarded after coming up big in late-game situations throughout the playoffs.

Jerami Grant

The Portland Trail Blazers have a lot to sort through, but they traded a first-round pick last summer to acquire Grant, who averaged 20.5 points per game and shot 40.1 percent on three-pointers in 2022-23. If the Blazers intend to keep Damian Lillard and make a push back into the playoffs, they can’t afford to lose Grant’s frontcourt versatility.

Draymond Green

The four-time all-star forward’s future with the Warriors was looking dicey following his preseason punch of Poole and his playoff ejection for stomping on Domantas Sabonis. But Golden State’s trade of Poole to the Washington Wizards last week freed up future money that can be used to re-sign Green as an unrestricted free agent and keep its championship core intact.

James Harden

Despite another inconsistent postseason run that ended prematurely, the 33-year-old Harden holds real leverage over the Philadelphia 76ers. If he were to bail for a rebuilding team with significant cap space like the Houston Rockets, Joel Embiid would be left without a proven sidekick and Philadelphia would have limited avenues to fill the hole. After banking more than $300 million in career earnings, the 2018 MVP seemingly has one more monster payday coming.

Tobias Harris

Philadelphia should seriously explore moving Harris, who has been competent but underwhelming during his four seasons with the 76ers. The scoring-minded forward has needed a new home for some time, and perhaps the 76ers could onboard talent by dangling his $39.3 million expiring contract to a capped-out competitor.

Tyler Herro

Another trip to the Finals has positioned the Heat as a landing pad for a disgruntled superstar, and Herro looks like the possible centerpiece of a return package. The 23-year-old guard averaged 20 points per game for the second straight year and is locked up through the 2026-27 season.

Kyrie Irving

Even though Irving’s fit with Luka Doncic was questionable, the Dallas Mavericks must do everything in its power to re-sign the mercurial guard after parting with Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie and a package of draft assets to acquire him from Brooklyn in February. The Mavericks’ frontcourt additions of Richaun Holmes and lottery pick Dereck Lively II suggest that they wanted to balance their roster positionally before taking what could be an expensive plunge.

Kyle Kuzma

Michael Winger, the Wizards’ new president, resolved two of his three most pressing predicaments by trading Beal and Porzingis last week. That leaves Kuzma, an unrestricted free agent who averaged a career-high 21.2 points per game last season and would fit cleanly as a complementary weapon on most contenders.

Damian Lillard

The seven-time all-star guard would have a case as this summer’s headliner if he requests a trade out of Portland after 11 seasons. The Blazers drafted Scoot Henderson, their point guard of the future, with the No. 3 pick, leaving Lillard to weigh an unconventional partnership with a talented 19-year-old versus the possibility of relocating to the likes of Miami or Brooklyn.

Brook Lopez

The Milwaukee Bucks fired coach Mike Budenholzer after a stunning first-round exit and now must decide whether they want to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo’s veteran supporting cast together. The 35-year-old Lopez looked like an indispensable piece as he averaged 15.9 points per game, shot 37.4 percent on threes and earned all-defensive first team honors last season.

Khris Middleton

Milwaukee’s other key decision involves the 31-year-old Middleton, who was brilliant during the team’s 2021 championship run but started only 19 games in 2022-23 due to injury. The Bucks signed the three-time all-star to a five-year, $177 million contract in 2019, and they’ll hope to keep the numbers smaller this time around.

Austin Reaves

The 25-year-old undrafted guard emerged as the Los Angeles Lakers’ top offseason priority with a breakout second season that saw him average 16.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game in the playoffs. Los Angeles has indicated an intention to match all offers in restricted free agency, but the price could get high considering Reaves’s excellent feel and well-rounded game.

D’Angelo Russell

By contrast, Russell surely cost himself some money with his unimpressive playoff run for the Lakers following a midseason trade by the Minnesota Timberwolves. While Los Angeles does have a need for secondary ballhandlers to support LeBron James, it shouldn’t break the bank for an inconsistent guard who was missing in action throughout the Western Conference finals.

Anfernee Simons

If Portland ultimately decides to pair Lillard and Henderson, it should explore trades involving Simons. The 24-year-old guard averaged a career-high 21.1 points per game last season, but his role would surely narrow in such a crowded backcourt. Simons’s poor defensive metrics could limit what the Blazers get in return.

Karl-Anthony Towns

The Minnesota Timberwolves badly need to rejigger their salary structure after trading for Rudy Gobert, inking Towns to a max extension last summer and reportedly re-signing Naz Reid on a three-year, $42 million contract on Sunday. Given Gobert’s plummeting trade value, moving the 27-year-old Towns for a high-level point guard is probably their best-case scenario.

Fred VanVleet

Less heralded than Harden and Irving, VanVleet is nevertheless a talented and proven lead guard who could use a change of scenery after seven seasons in Toronto. The 29-year-old is hitting free agency after a down year, but there should still be plenty of interest because he has demonstrated the ability to log huge minutes and effectively play both backcourt positions.

Nikola Vucevic

A 2021 trade for Vucevic just hasn’t worked out all that well for the Chicago Bulls, as it cost them Wendell Carter Jr. and a pair of first-round picks that became Franz Wagner and Jett Howard. Chicago can’t cry over spilled milk, though, and it should be motivated to re-sign the veteran center given its lack of frontcourt depth. Either that, or it’s time to pursue a rebuild.

Russell Westbrook

The 34-year-old Westbrook is headed for a steep pay cut after earning more than $47 million last season. On the bright side, the 2017 MVP played well enough for the Los Angeles Clippers down the stretch that he should get a chance to run it back alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Grant Williams

The Boston Celtics shook up their frontcourt by trading for Porzingis last week, which could force Williams to find a new home or settle for a team-friendly contract. A team-first scrapper who has steadily increased his role over four seasons in Boston, Williams would be a quality addition to any playoff-caliber rotation.

Zion Williamson

A never-ending string of injury issues and a messy personal drama on social media have prompted speculation that the New Orleans Pelicans might be ready to move on from the 2019 No. 1 pick. While no trade materialized before the draft, Williamson is just starting a five-year, $197 million contract that will hold the Pelicans in limbo if he can’t get back on the court and stay there.