Sports

On the Air

June 27, 2023 Updated Tue., June 27, 2023 at 4 p.m.

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

9 a.m.: Minnesota at Atlanta MLB

1:10 p.m.: Washington at Seattle Root

4:30 p.m.: Houston at St. Louis or Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets MLB

Basketball, WNBA

4 p.m.: Atlanta at Washington NBA TV

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: NHL draft ESPN

Soccer, men’s

9 a.m.: UEFA U21 Championship: Germany vs. England CBSSN

11:45 a.m.: UEFA U21 Champ.: France vs. Switzerland CBSSN

4:30 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Trinidad and Tobago vs. Jamaica FS1

6:30 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup: United States at St. Kitts and Nevis FS1

Soccer, women’s, NWSL Challenge Cup

7:30 p.m.: San Diego vs. Angel City CBSSN

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

Noon: Washington at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Vancouver 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

4 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

