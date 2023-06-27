On the Air
June 27, 2023 Updated Tue., June 27, 2023 at 4 p.m.
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
9 a.m.: Minnesota at Atlanta MLB
1:10 p.m.: Washington at Seattle Root
4:30 p.m.: Houston at St. Louis or Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets MLB
Basketball, WNBA
4 p.m.: Atlanta at Washington NBA TV
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: NHL draft ESPN
Soccer, men’s
9 a.m.: UEFA U21 Championship: Germany vs. England CBSSN
11:45 a.m.: UEFA U21 Champ.: France vs. Switzerland CBSSN
4:30 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Trinidad and Tobago vs. Jamaica FS1
6:30 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup: United States at St. Kitts and Nevis FS1
Soccer, women’s, NWSL Challenge Cup
7:30 p.m.: San Diego vs. Angel City CBSSN
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
Noon: Washington at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Vancouver 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
4 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
