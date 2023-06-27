Port acquires Tekoa property, works to prepare land for industrial real estate development

From staff reports

The Port of Whitman County has announced it has purchased a 14-acre property northwest of Tekoa that it plans to develop for “industrial real estate development.”

According to a news release, port officials closed on the property June 23. It previously had been used as an agricultural airstrip. Some hazardous materials were found in the soil, and the port will develop a plan to clean the soils to make the site suitable for development.

“The city of Tekoa is excited about the opportunity of the future development of the former Faunce Airstrip,” Tekoa Mayor Roy Schulz said in the release.

The Port of Whitman County adds the 14-acres site to a portfolio that includes Boyer Park & Marina, Port of Whitman Business Air Center, Pullman Industrial Park and its three Snake River ports, Almota, Central Ferry and Wilma.

“This purchase is a catalyst of economic growth for the city of Tekoa and the port district,” Port Commission President Karl Webber said in the release. “It represents the Port’s commitment to nurturing and expanding the vibrant economic landscape of the county and its communities.”