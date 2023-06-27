University wrestler Czar Quintanilla wins gold at U17 Pan-Am championships
June 27, 2023 Updated Tue., June 27, 2023 at 6:20 p.m.
Czar Quintanilla, an upcoming sophomore at University, won the gold medal in men’s freestyle at 51 kg at the U17 Pan-Am championships in Mexico City on Sunday.
Quintanilla defeated Yandel Morales (Puerto Rico) 10-0 in a technical fall at 48 seconds for the title.
He also won bronze in men’s Greco-Roman, falling to eventual champion Moises Gonzalez (Ecuador) before besting Simon Casteneda (Columbia) 7-6 for third place.
Quintanilla won a State 3A championship at Mat Classic as a freshman in February in the 106-pound weight class and was a Greater Spokane League 4A/3A first-team selection last season.
