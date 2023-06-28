North Idaho College to withdraw all sports from Northwest Athletic Conference

North Idaho College announced on Wednesday via release that it had “agreed to a mutually beneficial transition” of its athletic conference affiliation from the Northwest Athletic Conference to the National Junior College Athletic Association.

The release stated the transition will take place over the next two intercollegiate athletic seasons.

Effective Saturday, NIC men’s and women’s basketball teams will no longer compete in the NWAC and will compete as independent teams. For the 2023-24 basketball season, NIC’s teams will follow NJCAA compliance and eligibility standards and will create an independent schedule with teams from various affiliations and organizations.

NIC’s basketball teams may have the opportunity to qualify for postseason play in the NJCAA.

NIC’s men’s basketball team went 28-1 overall last season and 16-0 in the NWAC but was eliminated by eventual champion Bellevue 63-60 in the first round of the NWAC Tournament.

The Cardinals women’s team went 17-12, 10-6 in conference play and lost to Lane 58-42 in the second round.

NIC fall and spring sports – men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s golf, volleyball and softball – will continue to compete in the NWAC for the 2023-24 season and remain subject to all applicable NWAC compliance and eligibility standards.

In the second year of the transition, starting July 1, 2024, NIC’s remaining fall and spring sports will no longer compete in the NWAC and will join the NJCAA.