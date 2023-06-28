Road to Artist Point reopens for summer

By Vonnai Phair Seattle Times

The road to Artist Point will reopen for the summer at 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation, giving drivers access to the popular and scenic location in the Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest, about three hours northeast of Seattle.

The Heather Meadows Visitor Center and the gate at the Terminal Lake parking lot will also reopen Wednesday.

Each winter, WSDOT closes the final 2.7 miles of the narrow road with sharp curves and steep slopes to vehicle traffic after the Heather Meadows Visitor Center at milepost 55.

This year’s opening will be on the early side for this stretch of the Mount Baker Highway, also known as Highway 542. Opening dates typically fall in July, WSDOT said.

Crews were completing a final bit of work on the highway, using equipment to clear snow, install signs and inspect the wall, WSDOT said last week.

Over 650 drivers each day are expected to make the trip up Artist Point to hike, camp and recreate over the summer, WSDOT said.

Drivers heading up on Highway 542 can expect some delay getting to Artist Point. There is a detour associated with the Squalicum Creek to Bellingham Bay fish passage project, and the highway is closed between Britton and Noon roads just east of Bellingham, WSDOT said.