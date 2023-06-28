Spokane County

Marriage licenses

James G. Port and Kelsie R. Geissinger, both of Spokane Valley.

Cody A. Steen and Kristan A. R. Packer, both of Elk.

Ryan K. McGee and Sydney W. Hall, both of Spokane.

Patrick J. Brown, of Brandon, England, and Sala A. Beavers, of Spokane.

Chase P. Bowen and Holly J. Anderson, both of Boise.

Emric W. Scriven and Sophia C. R. Collins, both of Spokane Valley.

Jai A. Baker, of Airway Heights, and Jade C. Cox, of Spokane.

Matthew A. Roberts and Tracy M. Roberts, both of Spokane.

Gage M. Nielsen and Ayla M. Paulson, both of Spokane Valley.

Matthew D. Tremblay and Jessica S. Capoocia, both of Spokane Valley.

Dane E. Weed and Michaela L. Mitchell, both of Spokane Valley.

Kelton M. Peterson-Allen and Autumn R. Wallis, both of Spokane.

Donna K. Desmond and Katherine E. Miller, both of Spokane.

James E. Traband and Linda K. Bergum, both of Chattaroy.

Mathew D. Morgan and Lashirl Mercille, both of Spokane.

Lance R. Greenlee Wika, of Spokane, and Olivia D. Thompson, of Mead.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Michael Conley v. Michael Warner, seeking quiet title.

The Whimsical Pig LP v. Donavan Surles, restitution of premises.

Bella Tess LLC v. Ryan Hurley, restitution of premises.

Forest Creek Apartments LLC v. Aasha Kissinger, restitution of premises.

Forest Creek Apartments LLC v. Pamela Kinney, restitution of premises.

LT Property Management LLC v. Billie Collins, restitution of premises.

Ridpath Club Apartments LLC v. John McGavick, restitution of premises.

Ridpath Club Apartments LLC v. James Custer, restitution of premises.

Spokane Plex 1 LLC v. Kamerae Peterson, restitution of premises.

12423 Mansfield LLC v. Meagan Hohman, restitution of premises.

Elisha Hakizamungu v. Sabrina Price, restitution of premises.

Aries M. Patnode v. Bryan M. and Tiffany Zietner, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Clouse, Thomas E. and Julie

Legal separations granted

Fouts, Bobbie D. and Sheri D.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Toni L. Falcon, 31; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Thomas M. Goldthorpe, 52; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle and theft of a motor vehicle.

Carter J. Ells, 30; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault, second-degree malicious mischief and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Bailey L. Bancroft, 18; three months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance and dangerous weapon violation.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Joseph D. Schacher, 45; 24 days in jail with credit given for 24 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree vehicle prowling, third-degree theft and money laundering.

Megan L. Thomas, 29; $7,454.22 in restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft, second-degree possession of stolen property, first-degree identity theft and money laundering.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Amanda S. Belcourt, 37; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property.

Shelbie L. Harding, 33; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, after being found guilty of third-degree possession of stolen property.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

David R. Yeager, 31; 39 days in jail with credit given for 39 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Marla L. Polin

Keith W. Beiers, 77; 50 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after being found guilty of first-degree assault and second-degree assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Dale D. Johnson, 39; 35 days in jail, protection order violation.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Billy R. Roberts, 43; 45 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and protection order violation.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Andre R. Williams, 49; $1,245.50 fine, two days in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Brandon M. C. Powers. 42; $990.50 fine, one day in jail converted to 15 hours of community service, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated and first-degree negligent driving.

Ian P. Tate, 32; three days in jail converted to 24 hours of community service, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Jordan R. Persyn, 27; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Harold D. Richardson Jr., 52; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Taylor J.D. Stevens, 21; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Melissa A. Wick, 42; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, third-degree theft.

Gabriel M. Wright, 46; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 16 moths of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Sean J. Scarrett, 34; eight days in jail with credit given for eight days served, third-degree theft.

Sidney Rivers, 22; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Blaine M. Shippy, 63; 108 days in jail, 12 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

George L. Simcask, 43; 35 days in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Jake Tolbert, 31; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, protection order violation.

Destanee N. Wilson, 21; 33 days in jail, 24 months of probation, second-degree vehicle prowling and possession of another’s identity.