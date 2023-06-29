A Grip on Sports: Boos, losses, changes and rankings add up to one thing – a full Thursday column

A GRIP ON SPORTS • A long holiday weekend is ahead. The Fourth – that’s all we have to say, right? – looms. That means apple pie, hot dogs and, yep, baseball. Basically, the major league season is at the halfway point.

• The M’s will hit that mark after Saturday’s. They may be, with a lot of luck, almost even when it happens. Forty wins. Forty-one losses. They’ve already reached the latter, so the odds are slim the former is actually in play, what with the 55-28 Rays (best record in baseball) in town for the weekend.

But we can dream. And still dream of the postseason after this nightmarish first half-season. To get there, the Mariners probably need to win at least 90 games. Which means, from today on they would have to finish 52-31. Show of hands that actually believe they can do that.

OK, you in the back. Why do you think that is possible? No, sorry. “They will turn it around” isn’t acceptable. To finish at 90-72, Seattle would have to play .627 baseball the rest of the way. You know how many teams have done that thus far? Two. The Rays and the Atlanta Braves. And even 90 wins won’t guarantee anything. That was the M’s mark last year and they got the last ticket. There are more teams competing for those spots in the American League this year, with two horrendous teams, Oakland and Kansas City, helping inflate the totals.

It’s just math, folks, not personal opinion. We would love to be able to attend a postseason game this fall in T-Mobile. The numbers say it’s not going to happen.

• You know what is going to happen? Luis Castillo is going to be the Mariners’ lone representative at the Seattle All-Star Game. At least in the beginning, when the original rosters are announced.

Castillo, despite some recent struggles, is the correct choice. His overall numbers match up with the best in the league and, despite George Kirby’s amazing season total of seven walks in 94 innings, the best on the staff. An offensive player? Forget about it, though Julio Rodriguez, who will participate in the Home Run Derby, could be named an injury replacement just to have him introduced in front of the home crowd.

Then again, Rodriguez and his teammates were booed off the field Wednesday night after a desultory 4-1 loss to Washington. Even the usually nice Seattle fans have had enough with the lackluster play.

• If you have time to waste this afternoon, you might as well waste it watching Steph Curry and Klay Thompson play a golf match with the Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. After all, it’s for a good cause.

It starts at 3:30 p.m. PDT on TNT, another in a series of celebrity golf outings that is supposed to catch our eye.

We know the Warriors’ Curry is a really good golfer. But Thompson, the former Washington State star? We’re not sure of his abilities. In the positive category, his brother Trayce is a major league baseball player, so the gene test tells us Klay should have a decent swing. However, the eye test tells us no.

Deep in the memory of our phone, we still have a video from more than decade ago. We took it at an intramural softball game in Pullman. It features one Klay Thompson taking a hack during a slo-pitch at-bat. Oh, boy.

All we can say is, we’re 100% sure Thompson will never make the WSU intramural Hall of Fame – if there is such a thing.

• What, are the Kraken planning on outscoring everyone 7-5 next season?

All week leading into the NHL draft, all we heard and read is how Seattle needed to bolster its defense. And then when it came time for the team to make its first pick, it took left wing Eduard Sale from Czechia. OK, then.

If he was the best player available, fine. But let’s hope the Kraken don’t rue the day they passed on defenseman Oliver Bonk, who went two picks later to Philadelphia.

At least no Kraken fans were in Nashville to boo the pick. As far as we know.

WSU: Around the Pac-12 and the nation, what’s up with San Diego State? Decision day looms for the Aztecs. Are they headed out of the Mountain West? To the Pac-12? An entire coast full of people want to know the answers. … Oregon State has discovered a gem in the junior college football ranks. … Two Colorado basketball players are happy to have one more season together.

Gonzaga: Theo Lawson has an interesting story today concerning Adam Morrison’s tenure at GU. ESPN recently decided to rank the top 25 college basketball players of the past 25 years. We saw the rankings a few days ago, scoffed at them and moved on. Why? Because Morrison was ranked 23rd overall. OK, fine. The NCAA’s leading scorer in 2006 may have only earned that spot. But what hit our eye was the ranking of another player from that era, a player who shared player of the year honors with Morrison, J.J. Redick. He is listed seventh. Why so high, even though the two score-first guys averaged nearly the same throughout their college careers? Simple. One had Duke on their jersey. In all, 20% of the players on the list wore that jersey.

NIC: The Cardinals’ tenure in the NWAC is about to end. It will Saturday for the two basketball programs and the rest of the sports will follow suit next year. Dave Nichols has more in this story but we have a question. NIC joined the conference a few years ago to save money. Has that goal changed? OK, we have another question. Will they attain membership in the Scenic West Conference, the JC league that includes the College of Southern Idaho? The conference has seven teams spread throughout the West, from Utah to Nevada to Colorado to, surprisingly, Community Christian College in Southern California.

Indians: The offense came back Wednesday night but the bullpen failed. Spokane gave up leads in the ninth and 10th, falling again at Vancouver. Dave has that story as well.

Golf: A hometown of one of this week’s participant in the USGA’s Senior Open caught Jim Meehan’s eye. Wallace, Idaho. He did some digging. And came up with this column concerning Scott Almquist.

Mariners: The 4-1 home loss to the Nationals on Wednesday was finished off with a Cal Raleigh strike out and a chorus of boos. … Bryan Woo has thrown a lot of innings already. The M’s will be careful with him.

Storm: Defense begins with communication. It’s success is based on physicality. The Storm, according to their coach, haven’t had enough of either.

Kraken: The Times has more on Sale and what’s ahead. The draft continues today.

• We can’t leave without noting we won’t be able to write “the last pitcher to toss a perfect game was the Mariners’ Felix Hernandez” anymore. Nope. The Yankees’ Domingo Germán did it last night. However, his perfecto came against the A’s, so maybe we should add an asterisk. Until later …