Coeur d’Alene Summer Theatre opens season with ‘Sound of Music,’ and a familiar face in the directors chair

Jenny Shotwell as Maria sings with the Von Trapp children in Coeur d’Alene Summer Theatre’s production of “The Sound of Music,” which opens Friday. (Courtesy photo)

By Carolyn Lamberson For The Spokesman-Review

Thirty years ago, when Roger Welch was first named artistic director of Coeur d’Alene Summer Theatre, the first show he did was “The Sound of Music.”

Ten years after departing CST, he’s back to help bring the Von Trapp family saga to the Schuler Performing Arts Center stage.

“It feels great. It’s been 10 years since I left,” Welch said this past weekend. “We just got back into rehearsals two weeks ago and it just feels like yesterday. It’s been a really good couple weeks. Great cast, great crew and staff, and it’s been really lovely.”

Welch is directing and choreographing the opening show of the 2023 season, which also includes “Footloose” from July 21-30 and “Pride and Prejudice” from Aug. 11-20. “The Sound of Music” opens Friday and runs through July 9.

“It’s like all the stars are aligning,” Welch said. “I said, ‘Well, I have to do this.’ The timing was good in my schedule … and I have a lot of history here, and a lot of friends here, so I thought, ‘Why not?’ ”

It also presented an opportunity to revisit a show with the benefit of lived experience.

“I’m a better director now than I was then. I’m a more experienced human now than I was then,” he said. “There are things in that show that are incredibly powerful. When people think of ‘The Sound of Music,’ they think ‘Do, a deer, a female deer.’ But the show has so much in it. It’s about grief, it’s about redemption, it’s about hope, it’s about fear. … That’s what I have really dug into.”

Don’t worry. All the fabulous music will be there, Welch said. The actors will be climbing ev’ry mountain, solving a problem like Maria, and singing about favorite things.

“I’m really going for what’s underneath the story, bringing about the juxtaposition between ‘the hills are alive with the sound of music,’ and the Nazis are coming to take everything from you,” he said, adding that the show remains timely. “Nothing’s changed. It’s just a different date.

“I think it certainly will put up a mirror in front of our society.”

Helping him tell this story is a leading lady he was already familiar with – Jenny Shotwell.

“I knew she was going to kill it because number one, she is one of the most beautiful singers I know, and she is a really good actress,” Welch said. “That’s the combination that you want.”

Another friendly face is Julie Powell, as Mother Abbess, tasked with singing one of the show’s iconic ballads, “Climb Ev’ry Mountain.”

“That’s just like coming home,” Welch said. “Julie Powell has a beautiful voice, but her gravitas in that part makes the song … the way she delivers it is powerful and moving.”

José Rubio is playing Capt. Von Trapp. While he is new to CST, regional opera-goers should remember him from last year’s “Don Pasquale” staged by Inland Northwest Opera. Rubio’s singing career has taken him from Europe, Asia and South America to some of America’s most iconic stages – Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall in New York among them. But he’s not done a lot of musical theater.

Welch said he’s excelling in the role, which ironically doesn’t actually feature a lot of singing.

“He’s a really lovely actor and he’s very moving, and a great choice,” Welch said. “And when he does sing, your jaw hits the floor. … It’s really quite stunning.”

Welch spent 20 years as the summer stock company’s artistic director, and worked as an actor, director and choreographer for more than a decade before that. Amid funding woes in 2013, however, the nonprofit’s board opted to fire Welch and disband the organization, before reforming it with a new leadership team and moving its home from the North Idaho College theater to the much smaller Kroc Center. The company returned to the NIC Schuler last season.

It’s a decision that still rankles some in the region’s theater community, acknowledges Chuck Ethridge, CST’s current artistic director. That is part of what inspired him to reach out to Welch about directing this season.

“I don’t want to rehash unpleasant history, that’s not my goal,” he said. “But to bring him back in a way this is positive and triumphant and furthers the mission of our organization, an organization I know he loves, and always will, that would be the best thing I could do for this community and this organzation.”

Another big reason, Ethridge said, was the many of the best shows he saw at Coeur d’Alene Summer Theatre had Roger Welch’s name or leadership on them.

“So I think the number one priority of my current position is to produce the highest quality musicals,” Ethridge said. “So when I’m out there thinking, ‘Who are the best directors I know,’ his name often would pop up in my head.”

In addition to bringing in a well-known director, Ethridge and CST are bringing in a lot of support – a 20-piece orchestra and full choir.

“I love the show,” Ethridge said. “It’s about 100 people between cast, crew, orchestra and backstage, so it’s a larger show than anyone is going to do in our region.

“The size doesn’t mean it’s good,” he added with a laugh, “but it’s good.”

Since leaving Coeur d’Alene Summer Theatre, Welch has worked across the country as a freelance director, and he serves as resident director and choreographer for American Queen Voyage, which runs steamboat cruises on the Mississippi and Columbia rivers as well as the Great Lakes. He also does work with Joey Travolta’s Inclusion Films, which teaches film making to people with developmental disabilities.

Still, he’s happy to see that Couer d’Alene Summer Theatre is in good hands.

“I’ve been part of this company in some capacity since 1986,” Welch said. “That’s when I first came here as an actor to do summer stock. Coeur d’Alene Summer Theater is part of the fabric of my life. It’s a huge part of my life. … It’s really great to be back.”