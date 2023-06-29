Comic Steve Hofstetter makes his pitch from the stage and the mound

By Ed Condran For The Spokesman-Review

Steve Hofstetter wouldn’t just be performing Monday at the Spokane Comedy Club if the Spokane Indians were in town.

The comic/sports enthusiast would probably be throwing out the first pitch .

“Pitch Perfect” is a project Hofstetter, 43, is working on, which features the humorist firing a baseball from the mound prior to a game. “I had the opportunity to throw out the first pitch before some games and this idea popped into my head.”

It’s a concept that taps into what many baseball fans would love to experience.

“Those into baseball see celebrities go out there and throw that first pitch and they think about what it would be like to do the same,” Hofstetter said while calling from New York.

There have been some disastrous pre-game pitches tossed by the famous. Wild pitches delivered by Dr. Anthony Fauci, former minor league ballplayer and NBA legend Michael Jordan and rapper Snoop Dogg have made lowlight reels.

“I’ll show some of the awful pitches, such as the legendary 50 Cent’s pitch,” Hofstetter said. “They’re fun to watch.”

The former Sports Illustrated writer claims that he is pitching about .500, if you will, after throwing out 37 first pitches in major and minor league ballparks. “I’ve thrown 19 strikes and 18 balls,” Hofstetter said. “The pitches have all been around the plate.”

Hofstetter isn’t replicating MLB fireballer Nolan Ryan, who threw a first pitch 85 mph while in a suit at age 66. “I throw around 55 mph and I’ll take something off if I’m looking for more control,” Hofstetter said. “The crowd at the game has no idea how fast the ball is coming in. All they know is whether the pitch is a ball or strike.”

Hofstetter, who often requests to throw the first pitch at ballparks in towns where he delivers stand-up, will joke about throwing out the first pitch at the Spokane Comedy Club, but the diehard New York Mets fan will not deliver sports jokes, which used to be a part of his repertoire.

“I don’t do that anymore,” Hofstetter said. “Not everybody gets the references. A basketball fan might not get a hockey joke. A baseball fan might not get a football joke and a NASCAR fan won’t get anything.”

Hofstetter is adept at delivering amusing stories and handling hecklers. He has crushed some disorderly fans at the Spokane Comedy Club.

“I’ve had some issues in Spokane,” Hofstetter said. “There was a woman who was blitzed out of her mind, who was yelling at me. I spoke to her and she said that she smoked a lot of pot. I told her that pot doesn’t do this to you. I told her she smoked meth. Another woman in Spokane got way too drunk at one of my performances. She was a huge fan, but she was smart enough to kick herself out since she was that smashed. That was nice. Heckling comes from the mistaken impression that people want to hear what you have to say.”

Hofstetter’s initial YouTube videos captured his drubbing of hecklers. His clips enabled him to jump from sports to comedy. His channel blew up and has attracted more than 800,000 subscribers and more than 200 million views. Hofstetter has more than 800,000 Facebook followers.

“The world of comedy has changed,” Hofstetter said. “Years ago you needed television gigs in order for your career to get going. But everything is different with YouTube and social media. You don’t need to appeal to the masses anymore. I have an audience that’s progressive, and that’s the only audience I need.”

That audience has supported Hofstetter’s six comedy albums and three comedy books. “I’m just glad that I found out what I should be doing. I got into comedy to say something. I don’t understand comics that just go for laughs. I love laughs but there has to be more for comedy than just laughs. At least that’s the way it is for me.”