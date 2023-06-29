Fungal meningitis outbreak kills 7 people; CDC urges testing

By Sabrina Malhi Washington Post

A total of seven people have died after a fungal meningitis outbreak linked to two clinics in Matamoros, Mexico, according to an updated advisory from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Thursday.

The patients were exposed to the fungus after receiving epidural anesthesia at one of two clinics, River Side Surgical Center and Clinica K-3.

Last month, federal health officials reported two deaths and urged potentially infected patients to seek immediate medical care. American and Mexican authorities have launched a widespread effort to find those who underwent procedures at the facilities between Jan. 1 and May 13. Calls to both clinics on Thursday went unanswered.

The CDC’s efforts to identify and contact potentially infected individuals have been stymied because of incomplete contact information. CDC spokesperson Thomas Skinner said they are taking a “multiprong approach,” including a social media push, along with advertisements in locations where they think the individuals may live.

He urges individuals who could have a potential fungal infection to undergo testing immediately, since the disease progresses quickly and can be fatal.

“The incubation period for this organism is long and variable, so there are probably a number of individuals (who) still may be at risk of getting sick,” Skinner said. “It’s imperative that we try to reach them to encourage them to go in and see their doctor and, if necessary, get tested.”

Fungal meningitis is inflammation that affects the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord and is caused by a fungal infection that spreads through the bloodstream to these areas. Symptoms can take weeks to appear or be mild at first, and they include fever, stiff neck, nausea and vomiting. But once symptoms do appear, they can quickly become severe or life-threatening.

Since the first outbreak advisory was issued in May, the death toll from fungal meningitis has increased by six, and CDC anticipates that the number of infected people and the death rate will continue to rise. While not contagious, fungal meningitis can be contracted through contaminated medical equipment such as needles or syringes during medical procedures, as in the cases at the Mexico clinics.

This type of contamination is not unique to Mexico, but variability in safety protocols and oversight in clinics abroad poses an increased risk for patients, according to Scott Roberts, an infectious-disease physician at Yale.

The United States has 34 cases of fungal meningitis linked to procedures at the two clinics in Mexico, with nine confirmed, 10 probable and 15 suspected cases. Additionally, more than 160 individuals are being monitored for potential infection.

After the initial reports of an outbreak, the CDC issued a health advisory cautioning patients traveling for medical procedures to reconsider their plans.

Despite the risks, medical tourism is a booming business. Around 150,000 to 320,000 Americans travel abroad annually to undergo a medically necessary or elective procedure, according to U.S. government figures. Some of the most common medical tourism-related illnesses patients contract are infections, including hepatitis B, hepatitis C and HIV.

“I’m assuming it’s the overwhelming cost of health care in the United States, where it’s so much cheaper abroad,” said Roberts. “There’s that enticement for people to seek these medical cosmetic procedures elsewhere, and that comes with risk.”