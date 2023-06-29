On the Air
June 29, 2023 Updated Thu., June 29, 2023 at 4:04 p.m.
Friday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
4:30 a.m.: Formula 1: Austria Grand Prix (practice) ESPN2
8 a.m.: Formula 1: Austria Grand Prix (qualifying) ESPN2
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: Cleveland at Chi. Cubs MLB
5 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis or Detroit at Colorado MLB
7:10 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Seattle Root
Basketball, WNBA
5 p.m.: Los Angeles at Chicago ION
Golf, men’s
5 a.m.: European Tour: British Masters Golf
9 a.m.: Champions: U.S. Senior Open Golf
Noon: PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic Golf
Golf, women’s
3 a.m.: European Tour: Ladies Open By Pickala Rock Resort Golf
Soccer, men’s, CONCACAF Gold Cup
3:30 p.m.: Panama vs. Martinique FS1
5:30 p.m.: Costa Rica vs. El Salvador FS1
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
6 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
1:05 p.m.: Spokane at Vancouver 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
3 a.m.: Formula 1: Austria Grand Prix (qualifying) ESPN2
7 a.m.: GT World Challenge: Spa 24 Hours CBSSN
7:30 a.m.: Formula 1: Austria Grand Prix ESPN
8 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Loop 121 (practice) USA
9 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Loop 121 (qualifying) USA
10:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Grant Park 220 (practice) USA
11:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Grant Park 220 (qualifying) USA
2 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Loop 121 USA
Baseball, MLB
11:15 a.m.: N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis FS1
4:15 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Seattle Fox 28
Basketball, BIG3
10 a.m.: BIG3 Week 2 CBS
Basketball, WNBA
Noon: Connecticut at Las Vegas ABC
7 p.m.: Minnesota at Phoenix NBA TV
Boxing
7 p.m.: Anderson vs. Martin ESPN
Football
4 p.m.: CFL: Montreal vs. Winnipeg CBSSN
5 p.m.: USFL: Birmingham vs. Pittsburgh NBC
7 p.m.: Arizona at L.A. Angels or Detroit at Colorado MLB
Golf, men’s
4:30 a.m.: European Tour: British Masters Golf
11 a.m.: Champions: U.S. Senior Open NBC
Noon: PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic CBS
Golf, women’s
3 a.m.: European Tour: Ladies Open by Pickala Rock Resort Golf
Mixed martial arts
1 p.m.: UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Magomedov ESPN
Soccer, men’s
4:30 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Guadeloupe vs. Cuba FS1
6:30 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Canada vs. Guatemala FS1
8 p.m.: USL Championship: Memphis 901 vs. Phoenix Rising ESPN2
Soccer, women’s, NWSL
7 p.m.: Portland at Kansas City CBSSN
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
3 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
1:05 p.m.: Spokane at Vancouver 103.5-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
5 a.m.: GT World Challenge: Spa 24 Hours CBSSN
6 a.m.: Formula 1: Austria Grand Prix ESPN
8 a.m.: Lamborghini Super Trofeo: Watkins Glen International CNBC
10:30 a.m.: IndyCar: Honda Indy 200 USA
2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Grant Park 220 NBC
Baseball, MLB
10:30 a.m.: Boston at Toronto or Miami at Atlanta MLB
1:10 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Seattle Root
1:30 p.m.: Arizona at L.A. Angels MLB
4:10 p.m.: San Francisco at N.Y. Mets ESPN
Basketball, WNBA
Noon: Washington at Dallas ABC
3 p.m.: New York at Seattle CBSSN
Golf, men’s
4:30 a.m.: European Tour: British Masters Golf
11 a.m.: Champions: U.S. Senior Open NBC
Noon: PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic CBS
Soccer, men’s
1 p.m.: MLS: Atlanta at Philadelphia Fox 28
4 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Trinidad and Tobago vs. United States Fox 28
4 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup: St. Kitts and Nevis vs. Jamaica FS1
6 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Qatar vs. Mexico FS1
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
Noon: Tampa Bay at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
1:05 p.m.: Spokane at Vancouver 103.5-FM
Sports talk
11 a.m.: Mariner Magazine 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
