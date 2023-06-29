The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the Air

June 29, 2023 Updated Thu., June 29, 2023 at 4:04 p.m.

Friday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

4:30 a.m.: Formula 1: Austria Grand Prix (practice) ESPN2

8 a.m.: Formula 1: Austria Grand Prix (qualifying) ESPN2

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: Cleveland at Chi. Cubs MLB

5 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis or Detroit at Colorado MLB

7:10 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Seattle Root

Basketball, WNBA

5 p.m.: Los Angeles at Chicago ION

Golf, men’s

5 a.m.: European Tour: British Masters Golf

9 a.m.: Champions: U.S. Senior Open Golf

Noon: PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic Golf

Golf, women’s

3 a.m.: European Tour: Ladies Open By Pickala Rock Resort Golf

Soccer, men’s, CONCACAF Gold Cup

3:30 p.m.: Panama vs. Martinique FS1

5:30 p.m.: Costa Rica vs. El Salvador FS1

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

6 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

1:05 p.m.: Spokane at Vancouver 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

3 a.m.: Formula 1: Austria Grand Prix (qualifying) ESPN2

7 a.m.: GT World Challenge: Spa 24 Hours CBSSN

7:30 a.m.: Formula 1: Austria Grand Prix ESPN

8 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Loop 121 (practice) USA

9 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Loop 121 (qualifying) USA

10:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Grant Park 220 (practice) USA

11:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Grant Park 220 (qualifying) USA

2 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Loop 121 USA

Baseball, MLB

11:15 a.m.: N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis FS1

4:15 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Seattle Fox 28

Basketball, BIG3

10 a.m.: BIG3 Week 2 CBS

Basketball, WNBA

Noon: Connecticut at Las Vegas ABC

7 p.m.: Minnesota at Phoenix NBA TV

Boxing

7 p.m.: Anderson vs. Martin ESPN

Football

4 p.m.: CFL: Montreal vs. Winnipeg CBSSN

5 p.m.: USFL: Birmingham vs. Pittsburgh NBC

7 p.m.: Arizona at L.A. Angels or Detroit at Colorado MLB

Golf, men’s

4:30 a.m.: European Tour: British Masters Golf

11 a.m.: Champions: U.S. Senior Open NBC

Noon: PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic CBS

Golf, women’s

3 a.m.: European Tour: Ladies Open by Pickala Rock Resort Golf

Mixed martial arts

1 p.m.: UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Magomedov ESPN

Soccer, men’s

4:30 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Guadeloupe vs. Cuba FS1

6:30 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Canada vs. Guatemala FS1

8 p.m.: USL Championship: Memphis 901 vs. Phoenix Rising ESPN2

Soccer, women’s, NWSL

7 p.m.: Portland at Kansas City CBSSN

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

3 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

1:05 p.m.: Spokane at Vancouver 103.5-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

5 a.m.: GT World Challenge: Spa 24 Hours CBSSN

6 a.m.: Formula 1: Austria Grand Prix ESPN

8 a.m.: Lamborghini Super Trofeo: Watkins Glen International CNBC

10:30 a.m.: IndyCar: Honda Indy 200 USA

2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Grant Park 220 NBC

Baseball, MLB

10:30 a.m.: Boston at Toronto or Miami at Atlanta MLB

1:10 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Seattle Root

1:30 p.m.: Arizona at L.A. Angels MLB

4:10 p.m.: San Francisco at N.Y. Mets ESPN

Basketball, WNBA

Noon: Washington at Dallas ABC

3 p.m.: New York at Seattle CBSSN

Golf, men’s

4:30 a.m.: European Tour: British Masters Golf

11 a.m.: Champions: U.S. Senior Open NBC

Noon: PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic CBS

Soccer, men’s

1 p.m.: MLS: Atlanta at Philadelphia Fox 28

4 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Trinidad and Tobago vs. United States Fox 28

4 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup: St. Kitts and Nevis vs. Jamaica FS1

6 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Qatar vs. Mexico FS1

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

Noon: Tampa Bay at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

1:05 p.m.: Spokane at Vancouver 103.5-FM

Sports talk

11 a.m.: Mariner Magazine 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

