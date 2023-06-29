The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  K-12 education

Spokane Valley Tech High School Honor Roll

June 29, 2023 Updated Fri., June 30, 2023 at 9 p.m.

By Callie Ogborn callieo@spokesman.com(509) 459-5434

Spokane Valley Tech High School has announced its second-semester honor roll for the 2022-23 school year. Eligible students are listed first by grade and GPA, then alphabetically by last name.

Ninth grade

4.0: Noah Cook, Ancel Haroldsen, Kidd Mannan, Carter Moss, Owen Phillips, Isabelle Romine, Cole Weinrich

3.5 and above: Wyatt Broach, Aile Carter, Drew Creese, Ciara Fivecoat, Kaden Kirsch, Alaina Kudrna, Kate Larson, Braiden Porter, Savannah Soule, Nicholas Strandlof, Sienna Walker

10th grade

4.0: Afrika McClintock, Diana Morzhakova, Noelle Schultz, Laurence Wear

3.5 and above: Destiny Adams, Maya Avery, Dustin Bucholtz, Lily Chrisman, Makayla Cloward, Alexander Delegard, Carson Gardner, Boaz Godfrey, Matthew Hammons, Katherine Harned, Samantha Johnson, Jack Mannan, Braden Meeks, Samuel Molloy, Elijah Papineau, Paul Profit, Brody Russell, Bryan Sandon, Cooper Scott, Jonah Soderquist, Sawyer Soule, Nicholas Stumph, Rosalind Terhaar, Joshua Ventling, Logan Wolfe, Jamison Wyatt

11th grade

4.0: Aiden Hall, Walker Jones, Daniel Kuropatko, Ethan Swatzell, Mathew Wasson, Bradyn White-Hall

3.5 and above: Karis Bokma, Jacob Cloward, Kaelan Conroy, Sabrie Culver, Nicholas Danzer, Peter Erickson, Austin Hania, Quinn Henderson, Aidan Hoag, Jaxon McArthur, James McConnell, Logan McMaster, Lucy Moore, Christian Sander, Egan Scofield, Caine Sonko, Abigail Staneart, Vincent Westerlund-Floyd

12th grade

4.0: Lincoln Carter, Matthew Claypool, Gunner Schmerer, Saxton Schultz, William Shoffner, Christian Smilden, Jason Todd

3.5 and above: Tyler Agnew, Mason Bray, Chloe Brooks, Cameron Carson, Cooper Driskell, Peyton Fischer, Phillip Major, Elijah Middleton, Keegan Phillips, Kennedie Scott, Joshua Stauffer, Sydney Windhorst

