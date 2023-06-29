Spokane Valley Tech High School Honor Roll
June 29, 2023 Updated Fri., June 30, 2023 at 9 p.m.
Spokane Valley Tech High School has announced its second-semester honor roll for the 2022-23 school year. Eligible students are listed first by grade and GPA, then alphabetically by last name.
Ninth grade
4.0: Noah Cook, Ancel Haroldsen, Kidd Mannan, Carter Moss, Owen Phillips, Isabelle Romine, Cole Weinrich
3.5 and above: Wyatt Broach, Aile Carter, Drew Creese, Ciara Fivecoat, Kaden Kirsch, Alaina Kudrna, Kate Larson, Braiden Porter, Savannah Soule, Nicholas Strandlof, Sienna Walker
10th grade
4.0: Afrika McClintock, Diana Morzhakova, Noelle Schultz, Laurence Wear
3.5 and above: Destiny Adams, Maya Avery, Dustin Bucholtz, Lily Chrisman, Makayla Cloward, Alexander Delegard, Carson Gardner, Boaz Godfrey, Matthew Hammons, Katherine Harned, Samantha Johnson, Jack Mannan, Braden Meeks, Samuel Molloy, Elijah Papineau, Paul Profit, Brody Russell, Bryan Sandon, Cooper Scott, Jonah Soderquist, Sawyer Soule, Nicholas Stumph, Rosalind Terhaar, Joshua Ventling, Logan Wolfe, Jamison Wyatt
11th grade
4.0: Aiden Hall, Walker Jones, Daniel Kuropatko, Ethan Swatzell, Mathew Wasson, Bradyn White-Hall
3.5 and above: Karis Bokma, Jacob Cloward, Kaelan Conroy, Sabrie Culver, Nicholas Danzer, Peter Erickson, Austin Hania, Quinn Henderson, Aidan Hoag, Jaxon McArthur, James McConnell, Logan McMaster, Lucy Moore, Christian Sander, Egan Scofield, Caine Sonko, Abigail Staneart, Vincent Westerlund-Floyd
12th grade
4.0: Lincoln Carter, Matthew Claypool, Gunner Schmerer, Saxton Schultz, William Shoffner, Christian Smilden, Jason Todd
3.5 and above: Tyler Agnew, Mason Bray, Chloe Brooks, Cameron Carson, Cooper Driskell, Peyton Fischer, Phillip Major, Elijah Middleton, Keegan Phillips, Kennedie Scott, Joshua Stauffer, Sydney Windhorst
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.