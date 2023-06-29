Stevens County brothers’ decades-old album turns into movie

Joe Emerson gets a hug before the screening of “Dreamin’ Wild,” at the Bing Crosby Theater in Spokane on Thursday. The film is about Joe and his brother, Donnie, and their dream of making it big in the music industry. (Kathy Plonka/The Spokesman-Review) Buy a print of this photo

It took over four decades for Donnie Emerson’s dream to come to fruition, so it’s understandable he’s moved to tears when the Stevens County native sees it play out on the big screen.

“To have something like this happen after what, now going over 40 years, it’s just a feeling I can’t explain,” Emerson said. “It’s unreal.”

The Emerson family, the film’s director, some of the cast and crew and fans of “Dreamin’ Wild” gathered Thursday night at the Bing Crosby Theater in downtown Spokane for a special screening of the movie.

The film, which was shot in Spokane and Fruitland in 2021, is based on the true story of musician brothers Donnie and Joe Emerson, of Fruitland, and their 1977 album, “Dreamin’ Wild.”

The Emersons’ father, Donald Emerson Sr., mortgaged his farm so his teenage boys could make a record in the late 1970s. The album never garnered much attention until 2008 when a blogger sung its praises, leading to a re-release and thrusting the album into the national spotlight.

The movie stars Academy Award-winner Casey Affleck as Donnie Emerson and Zooey Deschanel as his wife, Nancy Sophia Emerson. Walton Goggins plays Joe Emerson. Roadside Attractions has the rights to the film.

Nancy Emerson said she has been a fan of Deschanel for years, listing off a handful of movies and shows the actress has starred, like “Yes Man” and “New Girl.” Deschanel is one of her top five favorite actresses, Nancy Emerson said.

“I was extremely happy,” she said of Deschanel being selected to play her.

Like Donnie, Nancy and Joe Emerson also said they became teary when they first saw the movie last year.

Joe Emerson said he hopes viewers watch the movie and realize it’s important to stay connected to family despite disagreements.

“We’re not going to have peace unless we make it right with each other, forgive each other and get beyond our differences,” Joe Emerson said.

Bill Pohlad, writer and director of the film, said the story was intriguing, but the authenticity of the Emerson family is what convinced him to make the movie.

“If it had just been the story, I’m not sure that I would have done it,” Pohlad said. “It really was the personal connection with Donnie and Joe, and honestly, (parents) Don Sr. and Salina.”

Pohlad said it was important to film in Spokane and Fruitland because the script was based on the real farm and people. He said it’s unusual for movies to shoot in the actual setting where the story is based because of expenses and other pressures.

“Ultimately, we made it work,” he said.

Donnie Emerson said he hopes people learn to appreciate the moment and choose not to be so hard on themselves after watching the film.

Joe Emerson said dreams do come true if people stick together.

“For us, it was probably beyond our expectations as we see it now,” he said.