The Collector: Rich Gaffey’s obsession with minis, British-manufactured vehicles has morphed into collection of 18 cars

Rich Gaffey poses amid his collection as he leans on the wing of his Hayabusa-powered Radical race car June 22 at his home in Spokane. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

Rich Gaffey saw British Minis for the first time in the late 1960s in Seattle.

“I was there for the races, and I saw some of them in the paddock area,” Gaffey said. “I loved the size, and they went like hell.”

The petite autos were produced by the British Motor Corporation (BMC) and its successors from 1959 until 2000.

“The body never changed,” Gaffey said.

It didn’t take long for him to acquire one .

“I was living on the lower South Hill and saw a mid-’50s model for sale in the Safeway parking lot.”

He’s long since parted ways with that car, but his obsession with Minis and British-manufactured vehicles has morphed into a collection of 18 cars – 14 made in Great Britain.

“It’s not so much a collection; it’s more of an addiction,” he said.

They don’t just sit in his shop or garage.

“I drive them all the time – they get good gas mileage,” Gaffey said.

Gaffey bought his 1979 Mini Clubman near the Garland District. He pointed to the back end.

“It has barn doors,” he said. “It’s considered a station wagon. It’s a rarity. They made plenty of them, but none of them came over here.”

Two other Minis are not for family drives – they’re full-cage racing Minis.

And Gaffey, 76, is their driver.

“I’m licensed for both novice and senior races,” he said.

His bright orange 1980 Tiga Sport Racer isn’t a Mini, but it was made in England.

“I raced this car for years and still do on occasion. It runs great,” Gaffey said.

That’s not the case with his Ginetta G20 race car.

“This is a stupid purchase,” he said. “It wasn’t in the condition advertised. Buyer beware. I’m waiting on a visitation by angels with mechanical knowledge.”

Gaffey’s no slouch with a wrench.

“I work on them all the time. It’s part of the attraction and the addiction,” he said.

He’ll be racing another British car at Qlispé Raceway Park in late July. The yellow and red Radical sports racer has a Suzuki Hayabusa motorcycle engine and reaches top speeds of between 150 and 160 mph.

His collection isn’t cheap, which is why he still works as a substitute teacher for Spokane Schools.

“I’ve been teaching for 40 years,” he said. “I need the money to accommodate my addiction.”

His most recent purchase occurred in April while he was teaching an honors chemistry class at Rogers High School. While the students quietly worked on their assignments, Gaffey checked a website and discovered a 1996 Mini Rover. The shiny black beauty enticed him to bid on it.

“They sat on my bid for half an hour,” Gaffey said. “I bought it on April 20, a momentous day! It was destined!”

He has a copper-colored Austin Cooper S with dual gas tanks and a 1970 Austin America with a blue and white body and red trim.

“It’s the most comfortable car I’ve ever been in,” he said.

Gaffey credits the comfort to the car’s hydrolastic suspension that replaced springs and shocks with fluid-filled displacer units interconnected between the front and rear of the vehicle.

“Plus, it has a radio,” he said.

Less comfortable but more fun to drive is his racy red 1989 Mini GTM Coupe. Gaffey said that over 20 years, 400 to 500 were made in England.

“Some people refer to it as a kit car,” he said. “I love to drive it, but getting in and out of it is tricky with a bad knee.

“To me, there are only two fine cars in the world – Minis and Bugs. They appeal to me like nothing else.”

This explains his apple red 1970 VW Beetle.

“I bought it in Gig Harbor in December 2020,” he said. “It’s fun to drive. It looks big next to a Mini.”

For Gaffey, the best thing about his collection is that they’re attention-getters when he takes one out for a spin.

“People come up and ask to take pictures and share their memories of cars they used to drive,” he said.

“I don’t mind. I like talking about them.”