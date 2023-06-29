The Dirt: Black Iron Apartments set for north Spokane

Building permits have been issued by Spokane County for a 352-unit Black Iron Apartments located on North Standard Street just east of the Pine Acres Par 3 golf course.

The project is expected to cost more than $50 million to complete.

The development, which is owned and being built by Lantzce Douglass Properties Inc., of Spokane, began with a pre-development conference in 2017.

Permits for 11 apartments buildings, each containing between 30 and 36 apartments, began being sought in 2021.

The address of the project is listed as 11684 N. Standard Drive. It’s just east of the par-3 golf course at 11912 N. Division St. and southeast of the Fred Meyer at 12120 N. Division St.

Earlier this month, planners obtained permits for 22 parking garages, a clubhouse with a pool and associated pool house, said Mike Kiehn, who works with Russel Page Architects.

Kiehn said construction already has begun at the site. He expects the project to take two to three years to complete.

The same group of designers and Lantzce Douglass Properties Inc., also obtained building permits to build nine buildings that contain a total of 280 units on a tract of land north of the Black Iron Apartments.

That location, 13119 N. Dakota St., is bordered by Dakota to the west and Wandermere Road on the east. Developers in 2018 sought and obtained a conditional use permit from Spokane County for that development.

Deer Park Yoke’s remodel complete

The work to remodel and add additional space to the Yoke’s Fresh Market, 810 S Main St. in Deer Park, has been completed.

Meridian Construction & Development Inc., of Spokane, was the contractor on the project.

The work included building a new entry way, adding a mezzanine seating area and relocating the existing pharmacy. The project, which began in April 2022, also added a driv-thru lane and remodeling to every one of the store’s departments.

Meridian crews also replaced all coolers, cases and walk-ins to the 58,789 square-foot-building. The project also included new signs, roof, parking lot and exterior improvements.

“Our crews did a wonderful job on this project,” Meridian founder and President Mark D’Agostino said in a news release. “The grocery store remained opened while our crews worked around the clock to complete the updates.”

New MUV Fitness progresses

A demolition permit was issued last week to start the announced remodel of a former Albertsons store into a MUV Fitness on Spokane’s South Hill.

The company earlier announced plans to remodel the store at 510 E. 37th Ave. The projected cost to remodel more than 33,000 square feet of space is estimated at about $425,000, according to the permit.

The work is being performed by Perlo Construction, of Tualatin, Oregon. Efforts to reach the company were unsuccessful.

The architect for the redesign is PROCESS DESIGN, LLC, of Portland.

The grocery chain announced the closure of the store at the intersection of 37th Avenue and Grand Boulevard in 2017 because what of it called a lack of sales.

The proposed move by MUV was confirmed in February by a MUV employee and Chris Bell, managing broker at NAI Black. The project comes after the gym closed its downtown location at the end of October.

Owner Jeff Carlson said at the time that he made the decision to close the 20,000-square-foot gym at 808 W. Main Ave., Suite 200, because of dwindling membership.

MUV also operates three other Spokane-area locations: 603 E. Holland Ave. and 5501 S. Regal St. in Spokane and 14927 E. Sprague Ave. in Spokane Valley.