Water rules tightening in Moses Lake

By Joel Martin Columbia Basin Herald

MOSES LAKE — The Moses Lake City Council voted to make some changes to the city’s water conservation ordinance at its Tuesday meeting.

Under the ordinance passed at the meeting, water restrictions that were formerly in place only during the summer months will now be in force year-round. Residents with odd-numbered addresses may water their lawns on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, while those with even-numbered addresses may irrigate Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Irrigation is prohibited on Mondays. All irrigation must take place between 7 p.m. and 10 a.m., in order to avoid the peak heat of the day. Homeowners who are laying new sod may request a special allowance from the city up to three times per calendar year allowing 14 days of unrestricted watering.

Also included in the ordinance was a provision allowing the city to turn off a resident’s water if a leak is detected on the property and not repaired within 96 hours. That’s an increase over the previously-recommended 72 hours, Assistant City Manager Rich Huebner said, in order to allow time to contact residents who might be traveling out of town.

Finally, the new ordinance prohibits washing a vehicle with a hose that’s not fitted with a shut-off nozzle and allowing water from washing vehicles or pavement to go into the city stormwater system.

“I think the whole thing stinks,” said Council Member David Skaug. “I don’t like the idea of a neighbor calling in a neighbor saying that you watered and I didn’t. I don’t like the idea of me wanting to mow my lawn on a Sunday, if that’s my only day to water. I don’t like the idea of somebody who doesn’t have a water system, who says ‘I changed the sprinkler four times during the day. And I (don’t want to go out) at two o’clock at night to go change my sprinklers.’ … I think we’d be better off encouraging people, to have a note in every water bill and say, ‘Let’s see what we can do as a community. Let’s see if we can do it ourselves, use less water.’ We’re already halfway through the water season.”

“I think we’re asking the public, the little people, to bear the crunch of this,” Skaug added. “And I don’t think that’s right.”

“I would love for everybody to say, ‘Hey, let’s all conserve water,’” said Deputy Mayor Deanna Martinez. “But it’s not going to happen without an ordinance, unfortunately. Because today, more people are more worried about their own little patch of yard than the community as a whole.”

The ordinance passed 4-3, with Council members Skaug, David Eck and Judy Madewell voting against it.