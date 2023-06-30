Girl, 12, runs for help after man abducted her west of Spokane; police searching for suspect
June 30, 2023 Updated Fri., June 30, 2023 at 9:38 p.m.
A 12-year-old girl was abducted and released a short time later Thursday night west of Spokane, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies and Spokane police officers responded shortly before 8 p.m. in the 4600 block of South Abbott Road.
The girl reported a male in a vehicle grabbed her while she was riding her bike on Abbott, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. The kidnapper drove north on Abbott to West Thorpe Road and turned east.
At U.S. Highway 195, he drove south to the Cheney-Spokane Road interchange, where he stopped and pushed the girl out of the vehicle, deputies said. The girl, who was uninjured, ran to the Nom Nom gas station, and the clerk called 911 as the suspect continued south on the highway.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference No. 10095399.
Detectives are looking for suspicious activity or vehicles in the area or along the reported travel route from around 5:45 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday. They ask people and businesses in the area to review any security systems that capture traffic in the surrounding areas during the same time period.
The kidnapper was said to be a white male driving a newer, dark-colored vehicle, according to the release.
