3 dead, 1 injured in Adams County crash

Three people died and one was injured in a head-on crash Friday in Adams County.

Mark Nieman, 53, of Des Moines, Washington, was driving a 1999 Ford Ranger east on State Route 26 when he crossed the center line and struck a westbound 2019 Ford Edge around 1:25 p.m., 19 miles west of Washtucna, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.

Nieman, his 24-year-old passenger, Natasha Nieman, of Des Moines, and 68-year-old Diane Coughlin, a passenger of the Edge from Cle Elum, Washington, died at the scene, troopers said.

The driver of the Edge, 65-year-old James Coughlin, of Cle Elum, was taken to East Adams Rural Healthcare in Ritzville with injuries.

It’s unknown whether any of the four occupants wore seat belts and whether drugs or alcohol were involved, WSP said. The cause of the crash is under investigation.