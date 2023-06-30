60-acre Colville fire is 20% contained, multiple structures lost

A wildfire burning near Colville that has destroyed multiple structures is 20% contained and 61 acres in size as of Friday night, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources.

The Moran Creek fire is burning in steep, uneven terrain outside the community of Arden, the department’s wildfire Twitter page said Friday night.

The state fire marshal’s office reported Thursday seven structures were destroyed. Crews verified five outbuildings but no primary structures were leveled. Level 1 and 2 evacuation notices, meaning residents should be prepared to leave, are still in place, the Twitter post stated.

The Red Cross opened a shelter at Colville Junior High School, 990 South Cedar Street in Colville.

Air resources will continue to assist.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.