Former Gonzaga forward Rui Hachimura staying with Lakers on 3-year, $51-million deal

Rui Hachimura’s strong performance in the playoffs with the Los Angeles Lakers paid off in a big way.

Hachimura, a restricted free agent, agreed to a three-year, $51-million contract Friday to stay with the Lakers, according to the Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The Lakers made it clear they planned on keeping Hachimura and followed through with a lucrative contract. The former Gonzaga standout made just more than $20 million on his four-year rookie deal after being drafted ninth overall by Washington in 2019. He’ll average $17 per million over the next three seasons.

Hachimura, 25, played a key role as the Lakers advanced to the Western Conference finals before getting swept by eventual NBA champion Denver. He boosted his scoring average by roughly 2.6 points per game to 12.2 in the postseason and produced four games with at least 20 points.

The 6-foot-8 native of Japan connected on nearly 49% of his 3-point attempts, averaged 15.3 points in the Western Conference finals and did a creditable job when assigned to defend two-time MVP Nikola Jokic.

The Lakers acquired Hachimura from Washington in January. He averaged 9.6 points and 4.7 rebounds in 33 regular-season games with L.A.

Hachimura announced recently that he will not play for Japan in the FIBA World Cup later this summer. The tournament will be co-hosted by Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines from Aug. 25 to Sept. 10.

“I made this decision in the best interests of my future NBA career,” Hachimura said. “This summer, I hope to focus on training and getting my body ready for next season.”

The Lakers were busy on the first day of free agency, signing Hachimura, Miami guard Gabe Vincent, Portland forward Cam Reddish and Minnesota forward Taurean Prince.