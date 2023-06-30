Garage destroyed, firefighters’ power saw stolen in ‘suspicious’ West Central fire
June 30, 2023 Updated Fri., June 30, 2023 at 10:04 p.m.
A “suspicious” fire destroyed a garage and downed power lines Thursday in West Central Spokane.
Firefighters were dispatched at 4:53 p.m. to 1108 W. Spofford Ave. for a detached garage on fire that sent a smoke column into the sky visible from downtown, according to a Spokane Fire Department news release. The fire brought down power lines and threatened three other structures.
Investigators determined the fire was “suspicious in nature” because witnesses described two or three people running from the scene shortly before the fire was discovered, firefighters said. A circular power saw belonging to the fire department was stolen during the fire.
The fire investigator would like to speak to any witnesses of the events leading up to the fire and to anyone who has information related to the stolen power saw. The Special Investigations Unit can be reached at (509) 625-7120.
No injuries were reported.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.