Garage destroyed, firefighters’ power saw stolen in ‘suspicious’ West Central fire

A “suspicious” fire destroyed a garage and downed power lines Thursday in West Central Spokane.

Firefighters were dispatched at 4:53 p.m. to 1108 W. Spofford Ave. for a detached garage on fire that sent a smoke column into the sky visible from downtown, according to a Spokane Fire Department news release. The fire brought down power lines and threatened three other structures.

Investigators determined the fire was “suspicious in nature” because witnesses described two or three people running from the scene shortly before the fire was discovered, firefighters said. A circular power saw belonging to the fire department was stolen during the fire.

The fire investigator would like to speak to any witnesses of the events leading up to the fire and to anyone who has information related to the stolen power saw. The Special Investigations Unit can be reached at (509) 625-7120.

No injuries were reported.