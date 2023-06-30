Here’s where you can celebrate the Fourth of July in North Idaho

By Samantha Fuller The Spokesman-Review The Spokesman-Review

Many North Idaho communities will celebrate American independence with fireworks, food trucks, parades and other activities.

Coeur d’Alene has several events to commemorate Independence Day. A children’s parade will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at First Street and Sherman Avenue. On Tuesday, the “American Heroes” parade will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sherman Avenue. There will also be a “Fun in the Park” celebration from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. This will include music and different kinds of entertainment.

To cap the night , the city will have a firework show at Independence Point at 9:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene’s downtown fireworks display will last roughly an hour. The cost of the fireworks are covered by the Hagadone Companies and Idaho Central Credit Union.

Here are Independence Day events happening in other North Idaho towns:

• Spirit Lake will hold a parade starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Spirit Lake Elementary. Food and other vendors will be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Stateline Speedway in Post Falls will hold Wreck Fest and Fireworks Extravaganza on Tuesday. Doors will open around 4 p.m., and the event will start at 7 p.m. Once the destruction is over, there will be a firework show.

• Rathdrum is hosting a 5-kilometer fun run starting in Majestic Park at 9 a.m. Saturday. This will be Rathdrum Parks and Recreation’s third year doing the event; about 30 people were signed up as of Thursday.

“It is still pretty new, so we are trying to get our feet off the ground,” said Mickael Stevens, Rathdrum’s recreation supervisor.

• Starting Friday, Bayview will fill with vendors through Monday. There will be a parade Saturday at 8:30 a.m. A boat parade will occur at 9 p.m. A pancake breakfast will be held on Tuesday at the Bayview Community Center.

• Kellogg is holding a 5K race at 8 a.m. Tuesday starting in the Kellogg pool parking lot. The town also will host vendors, horseshoe tournaments, disc golf tournaments at Kellogg Park, and a parade at 2 p.m. Fireworks will start at 10 p.m.

• Harrison will host live music in the park Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. Fireworks will start at dusk by the waterfront.

• The Latah County 4th of July Parade will be held in Moscow at 10 a.m. Food trucks and a car show will be part of the festivities.

• Sandpoint will host a parade on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Fireworks will start at dusk.

• The Coeur d’Alene Casino is providing a firework show Sunday at 10 p.m.