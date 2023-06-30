Inmate reportedly jumps from van near I-5 amid transfer to Wahkiakum
June 30, 2023 Updated Fri., June 30, 2023 at 3:31 p.m.
A female inmate is receiving medical attention after allegedly leaping from a van Thursday afternoon near the Wye at Tennant Way and northbound Interstate 5 near Kelso.
According to Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief Matt Beaulaurier, the prisoner was being transferred from Clark County to Wahkiakum County.
Washington State Patrol spokesperson Trooper Will Finn told The Daily News the prisoner reportedly leaped onto the road from a Wahkiakum County van. The van was driven by a Wahkiakum County employee, he said.
The woman’s injuries have been described as traumatic, and she was transported by Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue to St. John Medical Center in Longview.
One ambulance, a fire engine from Cowlitz 2, plus another fire engine from Longview Fire responded to the incident, said Beaulaurier.
Her medical status is unknown at this time.
