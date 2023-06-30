The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
64°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Pacific NW

Inmate reportedly jumps from van near I-5 amid transfer to Wahkiakum

June 30, 2023 Updated Fri., June 30, 2023 at 3:31 p.m.

By Matthew Esnayra Daily News, Longview, Wash.

A female inmate is receiving medical attention after allegedly leaping from a van Thursday afternoon near the Wye at Tennant Way and northbound Interstate 5 near Kelso.

According to Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief Matt Beaulaurier, the prisoner was being transferred from Clark County to Wahkiakum County.

Washington State Patrol spokesperson Trooper Will Finn told The Daily News the prisoner reportedly leaped onto the road from a Wahkiakum County van. The van was driven by a Wahkiakum County employee, he said.

The woman’s injuries have been described as traumatic, and she was transported by Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue to St. John Medical Center in Longview.

One ambulance, a fire engine from Cowlitz 2, plus another fire engine from Longview Fire responded to the incident, said Beaulaurier.

Her medical status is unknown at this time.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Pacific NW