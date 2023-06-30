Spokane park director tapped to be top city administrator while Johnnie Perkins is on leave

Garrett Jones, director of the Spokane Parks and Recreation Department, has been named Spokane’s acting city administrator pending the outcome of an investigation into City Administrator Johnnie Perkins.

Officials announced June 23 that Perkins had been placed on administrative leave as the city moved to investigate concerns from city employees. Officials have not released any details of the complaints.

In an email to employees, Mayor Nadine Woodward wrote that the city had looked into the “scope and context” of the concerns and determined the complaints needed to be investigated by Human Resources.

After interviews with initial witnesses, the city determined that Perkins needed to remain on administrative leave while the investigation continues, Woodward wrote. In a public statement, Woodward wrote that the city was in contact with Perkins about next steps in the investigation.

“This is about our employees, the concerns they raised, and their trust that we will do the right thing,” Woodward wrote. “Based on initial interviews and the information human resources has developed I have determined that it is best that the city administrator remain on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

“We must let the process determine the facts.”

While Jones takes on the role of acting city administrator, Parks Executive Director Jason Conley will help lead the department, city spokesman Brian Coddington said.