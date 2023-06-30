Washington State adds offensive tackle Chris Lino, safety Dajon Doss to 2024 recruiting class

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

PULLMAN – Washington State added two more recruits to its 2024 class, securing oral commitments from Seattle Prep offensive tackle Chris Lino and Southern Californian safety Dajon Doss.

Lino, who announced his decision Thursday over Twitter, is a three-star prospect and the No. 15-ranked class of 2024 recruit in Washington, according to 247Sports.com. The 6-foot-7, 325-pounder is the state’s fourth-ranked offensive tackle and the No. 85-ranked OT nationally in his class, per 247Sports.

He chose WSU over offers from Cal, Boston College, Nevada and Hawaii.

Lino played on Seattle Prep’s defensive line during his first two seasons, then flipped to left tackle as a junior in 2022. He landed on the All-Metro League Class 3A second team.

Seattle Prep finished 5-5 after losing to Ferndale in a state play-in game.

Lino is WSU’s third in-state recruit of the class, joining Camas High offensive tackle Carson Osmus and Eastside Catholic cornerback Tyson Weaver – ranked 18th and 14th, respectively, among Washington’s class of 2024 prep recruits, according to 247Sports.

Doss, who pledged to WSU on Friday via Twitter, is a two-way standout at Antelope Valley High in Lancaster, California.

A three-star safety recruit, Doss is California’s No. 88-ranked prospect in the 2024 class and the No. 104-ranked safety in his class, per 247Sports.

Doss also had offers from Arizona State, Arizona, San Diego State, San Jose State and Nevada.

The 6-1, 190-pound Doss led the Antelopes last season with 60 tackles and 15 tackles for loss, adding two sacks.

He also had a team-high 509 yards receiving and caught six touchdown passes, but the Cougars recruited Doss for his defense.

Antelope Valley High, a large-school CIF program , finished 3-7 .

The Cougars’ 2024 recruiting class is up to 11 commitments. Six prep recruits have pledged to the program over the past week.