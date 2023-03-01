Difference makers: Seniors Rasir Bolton, Anton Watson help Gonzaga cruise to win on Senior Night

RASIR BOLTON

The senior guard had a big first half on Senior Night, hitting four 3-pointers and scoring 13 points to help the Zags open up a 42-28 lead at halftime. Bolton was 4 of 5 from distance, including a deep 3-pointer in the closing seconds of the half.

Bolton saw limited time in the second half with Gonzaga comfortably in front. He finished with 15 points on 5-of-10 shooting from the field, two assists, one steal, one rebound and no turnovers in 24 minutes.

ANTON WATSON

The senior forward had another productive night at both ends of the court. Watson didn’t miss a shot – 2 of 2 from the field, 2 of 2 at the foul line – in the first half to go with three assists. He was better early in the second half, with three steals, two free throws and two assists to Julian Strawther as GU opened up a 53-29 lead.

Watson made 3 of 4 shots and all four of his free throws to finish with 10 points. He also had seven assists, one shy of his career high, four steals and three rebounds. He moved into ninth place on Gonzaga’s career steals list with 156.

TURNING POINT

Hunter Sallis came up with one of the best highlight-reel plays of the season with a steal and soaring one-handed dunk, turning up the volume in the Kennel and contributing to a 20-2 run that pushed Gonzaga in front 33-13 in the first half. Nolan Hickman and Bolton each hit 3-pointers and Drew Timme chipped in three points in the streak.

Chicago State scored just two points over a 10-minute, 14-second stretch and hit just 1 of 11 shots before Brent Davis connected on a 3-pointer with 5:08 left.