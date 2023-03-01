Idaho athletic director Terry Gawlik begins ‘open’ search for new head basketball coach

By Peter Harriman For The Spokesman-Review

A University of Idaho basketball team facing an uncertain future after coach Zac Claus was fired following the final regular season game against Montana Monday, was charged with playing more freely on offense and stepping up its defense in the Big Sky Conference basketball tournament, athletics director Terry Gawlik said.

After meeting with players, she told interim coach Tim Marrion that on offense she encouraged “more freestyle, if possible. The kids expressed that.” Also, “we have got to play better defense.”

10th-seeded Idaho (10-21, 4-14 Big Sky) opens the tournament Saturday against ninth-place Northern Arizona (9-22, 5-13.)

Gawlik said she “thought long and hard” about allowing Claus to finish the year and coach in the league tournament. However “I felt it was in the best interest of our program to do it exactly the way we did it,” she said of his dismissal. “This helps us end one era of a coach and begin another.”

Gawlik, though, spent most of a press conference Wednesday talking about the Vandals’ longer-term future and about the search for Claus’ successor.

At this point, she said, she has no specific timetable for hiring a new coach. The university has hired a search firm, Bowlsby Sports Advisors, to recruit and screen candidates. Because the UI does not have its own athletics human relations department “it is great to have a search firm sift through a lot of applicants,” Gawlik said.

Interestingly, while the majority of her remarks suggested Idaho would be searching for a male coach, following the press conference Gawlik said the search would not shy from breaking new ground and hiring a qualified woman to lead the men’s team.

“It is all open. Come and apply.”

Gawlik also said that, similar to what she did after Idaho fired former football coach Paul Petrino following the 2021 season and before it hired Jason Eck who took the Vandals to the first round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs, she met with basketball players and encouraged them to remain at the UI for a new regime – basically selling herself as someone players could trust to serve their best interests in hiring a new coach.

“It is like what I did with football. ‘We would love for you to stay. We encourage you to stay.’

“You know what I am about,’” she said.

In the early 1980s, Idaho enjoyed a couple of years of nationally ranked teams when Don Monson coached the Vandals. But the team quickly receded when he left for the University of Oregon. Idaho’s trajectory then is in contrast to Gonzaga’s. The Bulldogs were pretty much a comparable team to the Vandals until they reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament in 1999 and leveraged that into becoming a consistent national power. If Idaho is successful in hiring a winning coach, is the university prepared to put the resources into building on that and driving the basketball program forward?

“Would I love to be a Gonzaga? Certainly,” said Gawlik. A key difference between what the Zags accomplished more than two decades ago and today, she added, is the fact “there wasn’t a transfer portal then.” One of the key attributes of the next UI coach will be aptitude in negotiating the portal to attract players and at the same time keeping current Vandals in Moscow and out of the portal, Gawlik said.

For the near term, she said, she hopes a new coach can get the Vandals into the top half of the Big Sky Conference. Indulging in wishful thinking, she speculated about what it would be like to see both Idaho’s men’s and women’s teams winning the Big Sky tournament and advancing to the NCAA tournament.