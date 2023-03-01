Live updates: 10th-ranked Gonzaga hosts Chicago State for senior night as Drew Timme closes in on scoring record
March 1, 2023 Updated Wed., March 1, 2023 at 3:06 p.m.
Pregame
Gonzaga will honor its seniors tonight in a home regular-season finale against Chicago State – one of the country’s two Division I basketball independents.
One of those seniors, Drew Timme, has a chance to chase history if given free reign from coach Mark Few.
Timme, along with Anton Watson, Rasir Bolton and Malachi Smith will be honored tonight at the McCarthey Athletic Center. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. with the broadcast on KHQ and Root Sports+.
Timme is 38 points behind Frank Burgess for Gonzaga’s all-time scoring leader. He has reached that mark once before, when he scored 38 against Pacific on Jan. 21.
If given the opportunity, he could reach that mark against the Cougars, who are ranked No. 285 in the NCAA’s NET rankings and No. 278 by kenpom.com.
Gonzaga is a 28-point favorite.
Series history
Gonzaga and Chicago State played twice in back-to-back seasons from 1997-98. The Bulldogs won each of those games by 46 points.
Game preview
More on the Zags
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Follow along with the Zags
Subscribe to our Gonzaga Basketball newsletter to stay up with the latest news.