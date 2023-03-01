Live updates: 10th-ranked Gonzaga hosts Chicago State for senior night as Drew Timme closes in on scoring record

From staff reports

Gonzaga will honor its seniors tonight in a home regular-season finale against Chicago State – one of the country’s two Division I basketball independents.

One of those seniors, Drew Timme, has a chance to chase history if given free reign from coach Mark Few.

Timme, along with Anton Watson, Rasir Bolton and Malachi Smith will be honored tonight at the McCarthey Athletic Center. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. with the broadcast on KHQ and Root Sports+.

Timme is 38 points behind Frank Burgess for Gonzaga’s all-time scoring leader. He has reached that mark once before, when he scored 38 against Pacific on Jan. 21.

If given the opportunity, he could reach that mark against the Cougars, who are ranked No. 285 in the NCAA’s NET rankings and No. 278 by kenpom.com.

Gonzaga is a 28-point favorite.

Tonight’s for these guys ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rSo1OdNQL7 — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) March 1, 2023

Anton Watson and Roger Powell talk about Watson taking a charge from his 40-year-old coach in the video below.



“Anton and I, we played very similar positions … I’ve seen him grow and seen him overcome a lot of adversity. He’s becoming the Anton everyone believed he could be. https://t.co/xAOUij82S9 pic.twitter.com/JsXBVv5N3i — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) March 1, 2023

Santa Clara’s three All-WCC First/Second team players (as opposed to #Gonzaga’s two) seems like something that could show up on a bulletin board if the Bulldogs and Broncos play Monday in Vegas. Same with Podziemski sharing POY with Timme. pic.twitter.com/FxkQltE0UC — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) March 1, 2023

Series history

Gonzaga and Chicago State played twice in back-to-back seasons from 1997-98. The Bulldogs won each of those games by 46 points.

