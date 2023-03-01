Police: UGA football staffer drunk, traveling 104 mph before fatal crash

By Dylan Jackson and Alan Judd The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

ATLANTA — University of Georgia staffer Chandler LeCroy’s blood alcohol level was .197 — twice the legal limit — and she was traveling 104 mph just before the fatal Jan. 15 crash that led to her death and the death of offensive lineman Devin Willock, police announced Wednesday.

In a Wednesday release, the Athens-Clarke County police department said UGA football star Jalen Carter and LeCroy were racing before the fatal crash. Police investigators found “alcohol impairment, racing, reckless driving and speed” contributed to the crash, the release said. LeCroy, 24, was driving a 2021 Ford Expedition rented by the university athletics association for the weekend’s national championship celebration, according to Athens police.

LeCroy’s family could not immediately be reached for comment.

After the group left downtown Athens, LeCroy and Carter, in his 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, were jockeying for pole position — lane switching, overtaking other cars and driving in opposite lanes, police said.

Police announced reckless driving and street racing charges against Carter on Wednesday. Carter’s agent on Tuesday night declined to comment to the AJC and on Wednesday didn’t return a message.

In a Wednesday statement, UGA coach Kirby Smart said the charges against Carter are “deeply concerning”.

“We will continue to cooperate fully with the authorities while supporting these families and assessing what we can learn from this horrible tragedy.”