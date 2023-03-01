Spokane County

Marriage licenses

George H. White and Janelle W. Rodes, both of Spokane Valley.

Jordan J. Jones and Jania L. Anderson, both of Spokane.

Mark S. Hill and Misty J. Beckman, both of Liberty Lake.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Jeannie Kile v. Laurken Kendall, seeking quiet title.

Maggie Connolley v. O’Brien and Company LLC, complaint for damages.

Thomas Eckley v. John Doe, restitution of premises.

First National Insurance Company of America v. Silvestre Lopez, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Jones, Lindsey N. and Ryne S.

Darko, Krystal E. and Kwaku A.

Leavitt, Kelly A. and Holden

Hall, Marianne and Ethan P.

Vanderhoof, Calli M. and Garza, Dominic R.

Wiltbank, Noel L. and Erickson, J.

Blomgren, Elizabeth C. and Ian S.

Ivy, Jennifer L. and Hyland, Jacob S.

Chase, Brandy J. and Mark A.

Nelson, Jesse L. and Bowman Nelson, Heather

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony Hazel

Hayden Sell, 28; six months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree domestic assault.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Jeremy J. Schade, 47; 12 months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to indecent liberties.

Beltaine D. Kozlowski, 53; 14 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to residential burglary, criminal mischief and violation of order.

Tavon D. Walton, 30; 20 days in jail with credit given for 20 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Lindsey M. Stapleton, 31; 41 days in jail with credit given for 41 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Anthony F. Romero, 32; 33 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Zachary M. Jeansonne, 25; 24 days in jail with credit given for 24 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Harold D. Clarke, III

Jerry T. Parsons, 31; 274 days in jail with credit given for 274 days served, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Felicity M. Garcia, 40; 12 days in jail with credit given for 12 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Danielle L. Williamson, 44; 87 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after being found guilty of first-degree robbery.

Beau A. Wiebenga, 35; 90 days in jail with credit given for 90 days served, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespassing.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Katrina A. Shaw, 34; 45 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Gunnar W. Foucault, 28; 240 days in jail with credit given for 240 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault and fourth-degree domestic assault.

Jacob W. Dorsett, 24; 29 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree rape.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessey

Marlene L. Pfeiffer, 33; 17 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to reckless vehicular assault and attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Stacy L. Gerber, 32; $6,620 in restitution, nine months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Michael D. Love, 29; two months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and second-degree theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Lewis S. Gray, 25; 104 days in jail, five counts of protection order violation.