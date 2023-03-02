6 stunning beach destinations for solo travelers

By Ebony Williams Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Warmer temperatures tend to bring out the adventurer in all of us. And what’s more adventurous than a solo trip? Getting away with family or friends is fun, to be sure, but when you’re on your own you really start to feel like an explorer.

With spring just around the corner, why not consider one of these destinations for your next getaway? Some offer history, while others present a unique opportunity to see otherworldly landscapes. But they all have something in common: beautiful beaches and the chance to unwind to the sound of breaking waves.

Here are some of the best beach destinations around the world for your next solo trip.

Croatia

Surrounded by mountains, forests and the Adriatic Sea, the Golden Horn Beach is a solo traveler’s paradise. This beach is popular with watersports lovers, offering tubing, water skiing and paragliding.

Located on the island of Brač, the Golden Horn is conveniently located near Croatia’s second largest city, Split, where you can see one of the most complete structures from the ancient world, the remains of the Roman emperor Diocletian’s summer palace.

Greenland

How does an arctic country make it onto a list of beaches? Well, Greenland is home to one of the world’s largest national parks, featuring untouched wilderness and lots of wildlife.

Chilly for most the year, temperatures reach the low 80s during the summer months. That’s probably a little chilly for swimming or sunbathing, but the Rocky Beach, Disko Bay Beach, Banana Coast and Fauna Beach all offer amazing views of an unusual landscape, as well as plenty of opportunities to see wildlife – including the increasingly rare right whale.

Australia

Solo travelers to Australia rarely feel alone – the people are friendly and the atmosphere is festive – and there are so many beaches you may have trouble picking one. From soft sandy beaches to natural cays and nature reserves, there’s something for everyone.

With more than 600 continental islands and an underwater world full of color and diverse sea life, the Great Barrier Reef belongs on any traveler’s bucket list.

Costa Rica

If you’re the type who enjoys a more laid-back vacation, one where you forget your schedule and just go where the warm winds take you, Costa Rica is calling your name. This is the perfect place for those who love tropical beaches and active adventures.

If you can pull yourself away from the beautiful sandy beaches, you’ll discover some of the world’s most amazing zipline adventures, where you can glide through untouched tropical forests.

Turks and Caicos

Turks and Caicos has been voted one of the safest islands in the Caribbean. And with white, sandy beaches, clear blue waters and amazing cuisine, this island is perfect for relaxing.

While the popular destination is made up of 40 different islands and cays, there are only six main inhabited islands. Providenciales is the most visited – and liveliest – of the islands, with its well-known Grace Bay Beach that spans 12 miles and is lined with resorts, bars and restaurants.

South Africa

South Africa is beloved as a destination for extreme sports, wildlife, wine and so much more. Solo travelers especially love Cape Town, where you’ll discover beautiful beaches, snorkeling, art galleries, wine tastings, ziplining and more – all in a fairly compact area that encourages you to get out and explore.

For an unforgettable experience, Boulders Bay, in the nearby suburb of Simon’s Town, is home to thousands of penguins.