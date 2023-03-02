Court documents: Two men shot 40-year-old to death in north Spokane, took his body to Elk

Two men are accused of killing a 40-year-old man in north Spokane and then transporting his body to the northern Spokane County community of Elk, according to court documents.

Jason Jones, 47, and Chandler Andrews, 28, were charged last week on suspicion of second-degree murder.

According to court documents, a woman told police Feb. 23 she had not seen or heard from her boyfriend, Skywalker Renion, in a few days. She said she got a text from a friend saying Renion was shot and killed, and his body was still in a home at 1324 E. Garland Ave.

The girlfriend told authorities she went to the Garland Avenue home with a friend and confronted the occupants, an older man and a younger man. She said the younger man informed the woman he shot Renion because Renion was trying to rob him with a crowbar.

She told a detective the men at the Garland home confessed to hiding Renion’s body up north after killing him. She said the men showed her and her friend where Renion’s body was located. She said the men told her they hid Renion’s bloody clothing at the NorthTown Mall parking lot and that the gun used to kill Renion was stored in a safe inside of a home.

The girlfriend called 911 Feb. 24 saying she discovered Renion’s body in Elk. Deputies responded and confirmed the man, who was wrapped in a tarp, was dead.

Authorities detained Andrews and Jones later that day.

Andrews told a detective Renion would not leave the Garland home, where Andrews and Jones live.

Andrews said Jones confronted Renion with a pistol and demanded he leave. Andrews said Renion tried to swing a metal pipe at him. Renion then backed away from the two suspects. When Renion raised the pipe again, Andrews and Jones shot at Renion, Andrews told police. He was not sure which bullet hit Renion.

Police found pistols at the Garland home, documents say.

Meanwhile, a neighbor to the Garland Avenue home called police Feb. 21 saying he saw a man drag an unconscious man on the front porch of the Garland home inside. The man then drove away in a dark sedan and looked panicked, the neighbor told police.

A woman told police Renion drove her on Feb. 20 or 21 in a dark-colored sedan and that she fell asleep. When she awoke, she was not sure what time it was, and she was somewhere near the 7-Eleven on Empire Avenue and Nevada Street, which is a few blocks from the Garland home.

She said Renion was not in the car but another man, she didn’t know and who she estimated was in his 20s, was in the driver’s seat.

She told police the unknown man started yelling at her not to look at him and that “he’s dead” and it “wasn’t his fault, it was self-defense.” She said the man also said something akin to, “the old guy shot him, he (Renion) was trying to rob them.”

She said she and the man went to an “older Spokane home,” but she did not know the address, documents say. She said she saw Renion dead on the floor with a crowbar on his chest.

The man demanded the woman go through Renion’s pockets, she told police. She removed three cell phones from Renion’s pockets. The man took one of the phones and broke the other two phones.

She said she eventually got a ride from a friend.

Jones and Andrews remained in the Spokane County Jail Thursday with $1 million bonds. Both made their initial appearances Monday in Spokane County District Court.