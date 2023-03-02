Gonzaga’s Drew Timme named to late-season list for Oscar Robertson Trophy

Drew Timme is still up for a few major awards as he enters the final stretch of his career at Gonzaga.

The senior forward was one of 15 players named to the late-season watch list for the Oscar Robertson Trophy, which is given annually to the best player in college basketball.

Timme is closing in on Gonzaga’s career scoring record, needing just 22 points next week at the West Coast Conference Tournament to catch Frank Burgess, who scored 2,196 points in the late 1950s.

Timme just won back-to-back WCC Player of the Year honors, splitting the award with Santa Clara’s Brandin Podziemski, becoming the first player in the conference to do so in consecutive years since former Zag guard Blake Stepp in 2003 and 2004.

The Texas native is averaging a career-high numbers in four different categories, posting 21.1 points per game, 7.4 rebounds per game, 3.2 assists per game and 0.9 blocks per game.

The other 14 players on the list are North Carolina’s Armando Bacot, Detroit Mercy’s Antoine Davis, Memphis’ Kendric Davis, Purdue’s Zach Edey, Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis, UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez, Marquette’s Tyler Kolek, Alabama’s Brandon Miller, Iowa’s Kris Murray, Penn State’s Jalen Pickett, Houston’s Marcus Sasser, Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe, Arizona’s Azuolas Tubelis and Kansas’ Jalen Wilson.

Timme and the Zags have faced three players on the list, beating Tshiebwe and Kentucky at Spokane Arena in the fourth game of the season, losing to Edey and Purdue in the second round of the Phil Knight Legacy during Thanksgiving week and beating Miller and Alabama in a mid-December game played in Birmingham.