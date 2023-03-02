Health officials report ‘rapid increase’ in Boise-area syphilis cases, declare outbreak

By Nicole Blanchard Idaho Statesman

Public health officials on Thursday declared an outbreak of syphilis in Idaho’s Central health district, which includes Ada, Elmore, Boise and Valley counties.

Health district epidemiologist Jessica McClenahan said the agency has seen a “rapid increase” in the number of syphilis cases since the start of the year. The sexually transmitted disease is caused by a bacteria and can be treated with antibiotics, but officials warned it can cause serious issues, including hearing loss, blindness and muscle issues, if left untreated.

In a news release, Central District Health officials said they’ve received reports of 168 cases of syphilis in the district since Jan. 1. Cases have been reported in people between the ages of 15 and 87.

Cases have climbed in the Boise-based district in recent years. In 2018, the district recorded 52 cases of syphilis for the entire year. That number has risen steadily each year since.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms of syphilis include sores around the mouth and/or genital area; rash; fever; sore throat; swollen lymph glands and fatigue, among other symptoms. However, some people infected with syphilis never develop any symptoms.

Central District Health officials urged people to get regular STD tests and practice safe sex by using condoms. The agency noted that people who are pregnant should be tested for syphilis at least once during pregnancy, as the disease can cause stillbirth, infant death or longterm health issues.