The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Sports >  High school sports

Idaho boys state: Lake City dominant in 5A first-round win; Bonners Ferry advances in 3A

March 2, 2023 Updated Thu., March 2, 2023 at 9:16 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s Idaho boys state basketball action.

5A

Lake City 62, Highland 25: Kolton Mitchell scored 12 points, Blake Buchanan added 11 points with 10 rebounds and the top-seeded Timberwolves (24-0) beat the eighth-seeded Rams (14-13) in a first-round game at Idaho Center in Nampa.

Lake City led 11-0 after the first quarter and 27-3 at halftime.

The Timberwolves face fourth-seeded Madison in a semifinal at 1 p.m. Friday.

4A

Hillcrest 78, Lakeland 38: Kobe Kesler scored 23 points and the top-seeded Knights (23-1) beat the eighth-seeded Hawks (6-17) in a first-round game at Idaho Center.

Scotty Hocking scored 13 points for Lakeland, which plays Twin Falls in a consolation game on Friday.

3A

Bonners Ferry 77, Buhl 58: Thomas Bateman scored 16 points to lead four in double figures and the top-seeded Badgers (22-1) beat the eighth-seeded Indians (9-15) in a first-round game at Meridian HS.

Bonners Ferry faces fourth-seeded Snake River in a semifinal on Friday.

2A

Kellogg 56, Cole Valley Christian 48: Riply Luna scored 20 points with six rebounds, Kolby Luna added 15 points and the sixth-seeded Wildcats (19-7) beat the Chargers (19-6) in a first-round game at Vallivue HS in Caldwell.

Kellogg faces second-seeded Bear Lake in a semifinal on Friday.

