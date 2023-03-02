Puyallup police officer arrested Thursday on suspicion of rape

By Sean Robinson (Tacoma) News Tribune

A 32-year-old Puyallup police officer was arrested Thursday night on suspicion of third-degree rape, and fired immediately afterward, according to a statement from Police Chief Scott Engle.

Engle’s statement, released Thursday night, said the arrest followed an investigation by Pierce County Sheriff’s detectives. The underlying incident occurred in October 2022, while the officer was off duty, the chief added. The department hired the officer two months earlier, on Aug. 8.

“The officer was still in training with our department at the time of his arrest and had never worked alone as a police officer,” Engle’s statement said. “The extremely serious charges against the officer do not represent the men, women, or mission, vision, and values of the Puyallup Police Department or the greater law enforcement profession.”

Engle referred questions about the investigation to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff’s spokesman Darren Moss said that while the initial incident report dated to last October, it was not immediately clear that the suspect was a police officer.

“It was a stranger incident,” Moss said. “The victim didn’t know his identity, didn’t know he was a police officer. He was off duty at the time. He wasn’t dressed up in a police uniform, wasn’t in a police cruiser.”

Moss added that investigators eventually developed information that the suspect was a police officer, “sparking a fire.” After that, events moved swiftly. The former officer has been booked into the Pierce County Jail.

“We were able to develop enough for probable cause this (Thursday) morning,” Moss said. “We went and contacted the Puyallup Police Department and they assisted us with detaining him before he went on duty.”

Moss declined to provide specific details about the underlying incident, referring those question to the Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office. He said arraignment and a statement of charges are expected Friday. He added that additional charges might follow.

“We’re always going to enforce the laws, and when it’s a really serious crime like rape, we’re going to take it seriously,” Moss said.