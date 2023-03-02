S-R accepting listings for summer camp guide
Thu., March 2, 2023
From staff reports
The Spokesman-Review is accepting submissions for summer camps and other youth activities.
These will be published online and in our annual Summer Plus publication on May 24. Submissions sent before April 24 will be included in the print publication.
Camp information can be submitted by email to summercamps@spokesman.com or uploaded at spokesman.com/summercamps-form.
For your free listing, please include organization name, camp name, location, dates, cost, age range, a description of 50 words or less and public contact information.
Online listings can be viewed all spring and summer at spokesman.com/marketing/summer-camps.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.