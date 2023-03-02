The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Cloudy 32° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Spokane police arrest 1 person, searching for others in alleged armed robbery

March 2, 2023 Updated Thu., March 2, 2023 at 9:04 p.m.

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

A man reportedly met a female at an area casino, accompanied her to a north Spokane apartment and was robbed at gunpoint by several people inside the apartment.

Officers responded to the armed robbery report shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday in the 7000 block of North Colton Street, according to a news release from the Spokane Police Department. The release did not specify the casino.

Police contacted several people leaving the residence. One person, 22-year-old Joji Joji, was booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery. Spokane police’s SWAT team searched the home and did not find other suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety