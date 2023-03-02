This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
March 2, 2023 Updated Thu., March 2, 2023 at 12:27 p.m.
"Young Forever: The Secrets to Living Your Longest, Healthiest Life" by Mark Hyman. (Little, Brown Spark/TNS) (Little, Brown Spark/TNS/TNS)
Bestsellers
Publishers Weekly
Fiction
1. “Lessons in Chemistry: A Novel,” Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)
2. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)
3. “Burner,” Mark Greaney (Berkley)
4. “I Have Some Questions for You: A Novel,” Rebecca Makkai (Viking)
5. “Someone Else’s Shoes: A Novel,” Jojo Moyes (Viking/Dorman)
6. “The Last Kingdom,” Steve Berry (Grand Central)
7. “The Boys from Biloxi: A Legal Thriller,” John Grisham (Doubleday)
8. “Demon Copperhead: A Novel,” Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)
9. “Murder Your Employer: The McMasters Guide to Homicide,” Rupert Holmes (Avid Reader)
10. “Encore in Death: An Eve Dallas Novel,” J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s)
Nonfiction
1. “Young Forever: The Secrets to Living Your Longest, Healthiest Life,” Mark Hyman (Little, Brown Spark)
2. “Spare,” Prince Harry (Random House)
3. “All My Knotted-Up Life: A Memoir,” Beth Moore (Tyndale)
4. “Two Weeks Notice: Find the Courage to Quit Your Job, Make More Money, Work Where You Want, and Change the World,” Amy Porterfield (Hay House Business)
5. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)
6. “8 Rules of Love: How to Find It, Keep It, and Let It Go,” Jay Shetty (Simon & Schuster)
7. “It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism,” Bernie Sanders (Crown)
8. “The Awe of God: The Astounding Way a Healthy Fear of God Transforms Your Life,” John Bevere (Thomas Nelson)
9. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
10. “Walk the Blue Line,” James Patterson and Matt Eversmann (Little, Brown)
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.