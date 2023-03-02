This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

"Young Forever: The Secrets to Living Your Longest, Healthiest Life" by Mark Hyman. (Little, Brown Spark/TNS) (Little, Brown Spark/TNS/TNS)

Tribune News Service

Bestsellers

Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “Lessons in Chemistry: A Novel,” Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

2. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)

3. “Burner,” Mark Greaney (Berkley)

4. “I Have Some Questions for You: A Novel,” Rebecca Makkai (Viking)

5. “Someone Else’s Shoes: A Novel,” Jojo Moyes (Viking/Dorman)

6. “The Last Kingdom,” Steve Berry (Grand Central)

7. “The Boys from Biloxi: A Legal Thriller,” John Grisham (Doubleday)

8. “Demon Copperhead: A Novel,” Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

9. “Murder Your Employer: The McMasters Guide to Homicide,” Rupert Holmes (Avid Reader)

10. “Encore in Death: An Eve Dallas Novel,” J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s)

Nonfiction

1. “Young Forever: The Secrets to Living Your Longest, Healthiest Life,” Mark Hyman (Little, Brown Spark)

2. “Spare,” Prince Harry (Random House)

3. “All My Knotted-Up Life: A Memoir,” Beth Moore (Tyndale)

4. “Two Weeks Notice: Find the Courage to Quit Your Job, Make More Money, Work Where You Want, and Change the World,” Amy Porterfield (Hay House Business)

5. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

6. “8 Rules of Love: How to Find It, Keep It, and Let It Go,” Jay Shetty (Simon & Schuster)

7. “It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism,” Bernie Sanders (Crown)

8. “The Awe of God: The Astounding Way a Healthy Fear of God Transforms Your Life,” John Bevere (Thomas Nelson)

9. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

10. “Walk the Blue Line,” James Patterson and Matt Eversmann (Little, Brown)