News >  Crime/Public Safety

Two drivers die in North Idaho crash

March 2, 2023 Updated Thu., March 2, 2023 at 9:07 p.m.

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

Two North Idaho drivers died in a crash on state Highway 53 Wednesday near Hauser.

A 26-year-old Sandpoint man was driving a 2014 Toyota Tacoma shortly before 6 p.m. on the highway near Church Road between Rathdrum and Hauser, according to Idaho State Police.

The driver of the Tacoma crossed the center line and struck a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by a 58-year-old Priest River woman, traveling the opposite direction.

The woman died at the scene and the man died at a hospital. Police did not release the names of the drivers. The investigation is ongoing.

