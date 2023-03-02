Washington State stuns Utah 66-58, advances to Pac-12 Tournament semifinals

From staff reports

LAS VEGAS – The Washington State women’s basketball team may have punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament on Thursday night.

Bella Murakatete scored 19 points, and the Cougars dominated the third quarter en route to a 66-58 victory over third-ranked Utah in the Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals.

The win is the Cougars’ first over a top three team in the AP poll.

WSU (21-10) greatly enhanced its profile for an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament if the Cougars fall short of winning the Pac-12 Tournament. The Cougars play Colorado or Oregon State in the second semifinal Friday.

WSU trailed 30-26 at halftime, but Ula Motuga, Charlisse Leger-Walker and Murakatete combined for 20 points in the third quarter to help build a 53-41 lead going into the final quarter.

Gianna Kneepkens scored 18 points for the Utes (25-4).