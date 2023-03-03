College baseball: Washington State rallies past Southern Indiana in home opener
March 3, 2023 Updated Fri., March 3, 2023 at 7:32 p.m.
From staff reports
PULLMAN – Washington State’s home-opening crowd was happy to avoid extra innings Friday.
If not to escape freezing temperatures, gusts of wind between 10-15 mph and a looming chance of snow, then to see WSU rally past Southern Indiana 7-5 in nonconference play in front of an announced attendance of 1,126 at Bailey-Brayton Field.
The Cougars (8-1) broke a 4-all tie in the seventh inning on Cam Magee’s RBI single. WSU added two runs in the eighth on RBI singles from Sam Brown and Jacob Morrow.
Tennessee 8, Gonzaga 2: Christian Moore broke a scoreless tie with a home run in the fifth inning and the Volunteers tacked-on six runs in the sixth to surge past the Bulldogs (1-8) in nonconference play at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.
The Volunteers (9-2), No. 6 in Baseball America’s Top 25, rode six scoreless innings from starting pitcher Chase Dollander (2-1).
Gonzaga pitcher Owen Wild (0-2) had a career-high 13 strikeouts in 5⅔ innings, allowing five earned runs.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.