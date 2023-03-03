College baseball: Washington State rallies past Southern Indiana in home opener

From staff reports

PULLMAN – Washington State’s home-opening crowd was happy to avoid extra innings Friday.

If not to escape freezing temperatures, gusts of wind between 10-15 mph and a looming chance of snow, then to see WSU rally past Southern Indiana 7-5 in nonconference play in front of an announced attendance of 1,126 at Bailey-Brayton Field.

The Cougars (8-1) broke a 4-all tie in the seventh inning on Cam Magee’s RBI single. WSU added two runs in the eighth on RBI singles from Sam Brown and Jacob Morrow.

Tennessee 8, Gonzaga 2: Christian Moore broke a scoreless tie with a home run in the fifth inning and the Volunteers tacked-on six runs in the sixth to surge past the Bulldogs (1-8) in nonconference play at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The Volunteers (9-2), No. 6 in Baseball America’s Top 25, rode six scoreless innings from starting pitcher Chase Dollander (2-1).

Gonzaga pitcher Owen Wild (0-2) had a career-high 13 strikeouts in 5⅔ innings, allowing five earned runs.