Idaho boys state: Lake City reaches 5A title game; Bonners Ferry plays for 3A championship

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s Idaho boys state basketball action.

5A

Lake City 58, Madison 49: Kolton Mitchell scored 17 points, Blake Buchanan added 11 points, 10 rebounds and five blocked shots and the Timberwolves (25-0) beat the Bobcats (19-7) in a semifinal at Idaho Center in Nampa.

Lake City faces Meridian in the title game Saturday at 7 p.m.

4A

Twin Falls 40, Lakeland 36: Will Preucil scored 14 points and the Bruins (16-10) eliminated the Hawks (6-18) in a consolation game at Rocky Mountain HS in Meridian.

Scotty Hocking led Lakeland with 17 points.

3A

Bonners Ferry 55, Snake River 54: Asher Williams scored 21 points, Ridge Williams added 12 points with six rebounds and the Badgers (23-1) beat the Panthers (18-7) in a semifinal at Meridian HS. Bonners Ferry faces Sugar-Salem in the championship game at the Idaho Center Saturday at 2:50 p.m.

2A

Bear Lake 53, Kellogg 48: Keaton Carlsen scored 14 points and the Bears (24-2) beat the Wildcats (19-8) in a semifinal at Capital HS in Boise. Kolby Luna had 17 points for Kellogg, which faces St. Maries in the third-place game Saturday at 12:40 p.m.

Melba 62, St. Maries 58: Cutter Beus and Cache Beus scored 15 points apiece and the Mustangs (25-0) beat the Lumberjacks (18-6) in a semifinal at Capital HS in Boise.

Greyson Sands led St. Maries with 21 points.