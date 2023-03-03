The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Partly Cloudy Day 45° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  High school sports

Idaho boys state: Lake City reaches 5A title game; Bonners Ferry plays for 3A championship

March 3, 2023 Updated Fri., March 3, 2023 at 9:50 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s Idaho boys state basketball action.

5A

Lake City 58, Madison 49: Kolton Mitchell scored 17 points, Blake Buchanan added 11 points, 10 rebounds and five blocked shots and the Timberwolves (25-0) beat the Bobcats (19-7) in a semifinal at Idaho Center in Nampa.

Lake City faces Meridian in the title game Saturday at 7 p.m.

4A

Twin Falls 40, Lakeland 36: Will Preucil scored 14 points and the Bruins (16-10) eliminated the Hawks (6-18) in a consolation game at Rocky Mountain HS in Meridian.

Scotty Hocking led Lakeland with 17 points.

3A

Bonners Ferry 55, Snake River 54: Asher Williams scored 21 points, Ridge Williams added 12 points with six rebounds and the Badgers (23-1) beat the Panthers (18-7) in a semifinal at Meridian HS. Bonners Ferry faces Sugar-Salem in the championship game at the Idaho Center Saturday at 2:50 p.m.

2A

Bear Lake 53, Kellogg 48: Keaton Carlsen scored 14 points and the Bears (24-2) beat the Wildcats (19-8) in a semifinal at Capital HS in Boise. Kolby Luna had 17 points for Kellogg, which faces St. Maries in the third-place game Saturday at 12:40 p.m.

Melba 62, St. Maries 58: Cutter Beus and Cache Beus scored 15 points apiece and the Mustangs (25-0) beat the Lumberjacks (18-6) in a semifinal at Capital HS in Boise.

Greyson Sands led St. Maries with 21 points.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in High school sports