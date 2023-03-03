Pullman police searching for man accused of indecent exposure near WSU sororities

Pullman police are looking for a man wanted for several incidents of indecent exposure near sorority houses at Washington State University.

Police had identified the man but were still searching for him Friday night, according to the city police department’s Facebook page. The post did not give the man’s name. It said the man was seen masturbating near the houses.

The man was described as 6 feet tall with brown hair and facial hair. He was seen wearing a light green or gray zip-up jacket, a gray hooded sweatshirt, work-style pants and brown boots.

He was also seen driving a gold or tan 2001-2007 Toyota Highlander.

Police ask anyone with information on the man’s whereabouts to call them at (509) 334-0802 . Reference case No. 23-P01918.