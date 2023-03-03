State B loser-outs: Oakesdale girls stay alive for fourth-place trophy

From staff reports

From staff reports

A roundup of the loser-out games at the State 2B and 1B tournaments on Friday.

Lake Roosevelt 65, Northwest Christian 57:

Chase Marchand scored 29 points and the third-seeded Raiders eliminated the seventh-seeded Crusaders.

Lake Roosevelt advances to the fourth/sixth -place game on Saturday against No. 2 Morton-White Pass on Saturday at 8 a.m.

Morton-White Pass 54, Napavine 51:

Jake Cournyer scored 23 points with three steals and the second-seeded Timberwolves eliminated the sixth-seeded Tigers.

James Grose led Napavine with 16 points and six rebounds.

1BMossyrock 62, Cusick 51:

Zackary Munot scored 19 points and the 11th-seeded Vikings eliminated the seventh-seeded Panthers.

Mossyrock advances to play in the fourth/sixth -place game against No. 16 Orcas Island. Bode Seymour led Cusick with 28 points.

Orcas Island 67, Moses Lake Christian 39:

Joe Stephens scored 16 points and the 16th-seeded Vikings eliminated the fifth-seeded Lions.

Jeff Boorman and Jonah Robertson led Moses Lake with 13 points apiece.

2B girlsLa Conner 67, Rainier 47:

Ellie Marble and Makayla Herrera scored 18 points apiece and the sixth-seeded Braves eliminated the seventh-seeded Mountaineers.

La Conner advances to a fourth/sixth -place game against No. 5 Adna on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. Angelica Askey led Rainier with 22 points.

Adna 50, Mabton 48:

Danika Hallom hit a buzzer-beater and the fifth-seeded Pirates defeated the eighth-seeded Vikings.

Alana Zavala led Mabton with 18 points.

1B

Oakesdale 56, Odessa 48:

Jessie Reed had 24 points and the seventh-seeded Nighthawks eliminated the No. 11 Tigers.

Oakesdale advances to play No. 8 Waterville-Mansfield in the fourth/sixth -place game on Saturday at 8 a.m.

Waterville-Mansfield 50, Colton 26:

Jasmine Garcia scored 14 points and the eighth-seeded Shockers eliminated the third-seeded Wildcats.

Kyndra Stout led Colton with 13 points and 10 rebounds.