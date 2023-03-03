State B loser-outs: Oakesdale girls stay alive for fourth-place trophy
March 3, 2023 Updated Fri., March 3, 2023 at 9:39 p.m.
From staff reports
A roundup of the loser-out games at the State 2B and 1B tournaments on Friday.
Lake Roosevelt 65, Northwest Christian 57:
Chase Marchand scored 29 points and the third-seeded Raiders eliminated the seventh-seeded Crusaders.
Lake Roosevelt advances to the fourth/sixth -place game on Saturday against No. 2 Morton-White Pass on Saturday at 8 a.m.
Morton-White Pass 54, Napavine 51:
Jake Cournyer scored 23 points with three steals and the second-seeded Timberwolves eliminated the sixth-seeded Tigers.
James Grose led Napavine with 16 points and six rebounds.
1BMossyrock 62, Cusick 51:
Zackary Munot scored 19 points and the 11th-seeded Vikings eliminated the seventh-seeded Panthers.
Mossyrock advances to play in the fourth/sixth -place game against No. 16 Orcas Island. Bode Seymour led Cusick with 28 points.
Orcas Island 67, Moses Lake Christian 39:
Joe Stephens scored 16 points and the 16th-seeded Vikings eliminated the fifth-seeded Lions.
Jeff Boorman and Jonah Robertson led Moses Lake with 13 points apiece.
2B girlsLa Conner 67, Rainier 47:
Ellie Marble and Makayla Herrera scored 18 points apiece and the sixth-seeded Braves eliminated the seventh-seeded Mountaineers.
La Conner advances to a fourth/sixth -place game against No. 5 Adna on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. Angelica Askey led Rainier with 22 points.
Adna 50, Mabton 48:
Danika Hallom hit a buzzer-beater and the fifth-seeded Pirates defeated the eighth-seeded Vikings.
Alana Zavala led Mabton with 18 points.
1B
Oakesdale 56, Odessa 48:
Jessie Reed had 24 points and the seventh-seeded Nighthawks eliminated the No. 11 Tigers.
Oakesdale advances to play No. 8 Waterville-Mansfield in the fourth/sixth -place game on Saturday at 8 a.m.
Waterville-Mansfield 50, Colton 26:
Jasmine Garcia scored 14 points and the eighth-seeded Shockers eliminated the third-seeded Wildcats.
Kyndra Stout led Colton with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
