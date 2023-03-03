Zoom fires its president

Zoom Video Communications abruptly terminated the employment of President Greg Tomb, a former Google executive who had only started at the firm in June.

Tomb will receive severance benefits in accordance with arrangements that are payable upon a “termination without cause,” the company said in a regulatory filing. The move is effective Friday.

Tomb had taken a high-profile role at Zoom during his short tenure, appearing on earnings calls and overseeing the company’s sales operation.

He reported directly to Chief Executive Officer Eric Yuan, who started Zoom in 2011 and had to rapidly build up the business during a pandemic-fueled boom.

Airbnb cuts recruiting staff

Airbnb laid off 30% of its recruiting staff this week even as it plans to expand overall head count this year.

The cuts affected 0.4% of the San Francisco-based company’s total workforce of 6,800, a spokesperson said, noting that it’s not an indication of more widespread layoffs.

Airbnb has been one of the few tech firms to avoid mass layoffs while many peers have cut their growth expectations amid higher interest rates and a sector-wide slow down.

Travel companies, meanwhile, have largely remained resilient as demand for trips boomed after the pandemic.

From wire reports

Airbnb made painful choices around layoffs and restructuring in the early days of Covid-19, cutting about 25% of staff.